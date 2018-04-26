Quality drum cases made in Stevensville

By KEARA JOYCE

Staff Writer



Although they reside in a town that has the population of around 1,179, Nomad Drum Cases has made an excellent living.

Bill Filek and his son John run the business located in Stevensville, Ont. They have been in the same building since 2004, but began as a drum manufacturing facility in 1978 in Kamloops, B.C.

They are called Nomad because nomad is a traveller with no home, which is what they see these cases as. They keep going till they end up in someone’s closet or until someone finds them years later and they end up on the road again.

“We moved here in 1984, to bring the business closer to the rest of the world, for shipping and what not. Just because, it’s hard when you live in Kamloops, right? It’s hard to get anything anywhere,” says John.

The store front is filled with vinyls, which are John’s passion, and guitars, which are Bill’s passion. In the back is where the machines are kept so they can have a store front as well as the business in the back.

Nomad is a worldwide dealer and distributer, but they supply to major companies such as Long & McQuade and Musicians Friend with their drum cases, along with a handful of celebrity drummers. One of Bill’s best friends, Chris Slade, the drummer for ACDC, is among those celebrities.

They make the cases using very old machinery as they have some machines that date back to the 1940’s. They now also have electric machinery, but they started off with no power machines and having to use equipment that was foot operated by pressure.

To make the cases they get metal rivets from Toronto and fiberboard imported from Austria. The case is made up of a fiber outside shell that is not actually a real board, but is actually made up of different things that have been squished down together. They rivet the outside shell together with the metal rivets and place a “Made in Canada” sign on.

“We love that we’re Canadian and we’re still providing something out of Canada. You know there’s not a lot of products being made in Canada. Especially in Stevensville. Like a lot of people drive by and have no idea what goes on in this place, but it’s very cool for that,” says John.

It is a start from scratch business, as Bill cuts all the pieces, even to this day. Although they have a brand-new machine to do this, they prefer having it done the old fashion way as they consider themselves to be old schoolers and they want to keep it that way. They even hope that it will still be that way if they get the chance to hand down the business to John’s children.

The cases all take different times to create, but John says that it usually takes about 20 minutes from start to finish for one drum case. For smaller cases, it could be around 10 minutes or less, but a much larger one could take an hour. Their stand drum set, which is a five-piece set, takes about 40 minutes, start to finish.

Bill knows that people don’t usually pay attention to the drum cases. Although they have been spotted in some movies, they’re usually the ones stuck up in the corner of a bar.

“That’s what we do, just because somebody has to do it… Everybody takes everything too serious, so drum cases are fun and not meant to be serious. They’re meant to just carry drums around,” he says.