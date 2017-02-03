Ready for Pitched battle

By BRENDAN KYLE JURE

Staff Writer

Saturday will mark the first time veteran coach Mark Anscombe will lead Canada into a major competition.

The New Zealander, who took over team Canada on March 30, 2016, is already 1-2 with Canada, narrowly losing to Italy in a tight affair that saw Canada fall 20-18. Despite the two losses, Canada is expected to do well in this year’s America’s Rugby Championship.

The Canadian squad will kick off their 2017 campaign against the Argentina XV (the country’s B-team) at the Westhills Stadium in Langford, B.C. at 9 p.m.

Canada came in third-place last year, suffering defeats from the U.S. (30-22) and Argentina’s B-team (54-21), and winner of the tournament. Canada won the three remaining games against Uruguay (33-17), Brazil (52-25) and Chile (64-13), losing out of second place to the Americans on goal difference.

Fans should expect similar results with the exception of the U.S. game (Feb. 18) which can always go either way. They should not, however, be holding their breath for a win against Argentina XV.

The Canadian 29-man squad has a less experienced side then last year, fielding what could be considered a B-team. The most capped players are centre Nick Blevins (37 caps), who most recently played for former PRO Rugby outfit, San Francisco Rush, and Niagara Falls native, hooker Ray Barkwill (36 caps), who also played for PRO Rugby outfit, Sacramento Express.

Experienced Rugby Sevens players will also be joining the team in the tournament. Scrumhalf Phil Mack, 31, who retired from Sevens, will be looking to add to his 34 caps and guide Canada alongside Gordon McRorie, 28, to some much desired silverware.

Nine players based overseas will be joining the side, including prop Djustice Sears-Duru (Glasgow Warriors) and wingers Taylor Paris (Agen) and Conor Trainor (Vannes). Trainor, like Mack, is also a former player who focused on the Sevens game before deciding to focus full time playing Rugby Union.

However, Canada is missing some of its core players who play overseas due to club commitments. The America’s Rugby Championship runs concurrently with the Six Nations, the top tier European international tournament. The European domestic teams who lose all their top talent to the Six Nations usually rely on their North American talent to cover the gaps.

Injuries are also a factor with the exciting winger Jeff Hassler bruising forward, Taylor Adron, who both represent Ospreys, a Welsh team representing the Neath-Swansea region.

The side features nine uncapped players, suggesting that Anscombe is looking to bleed fresh players. One of the complaints that fans had against Anscombe’s predecessor, Kieran Crowley was his reluctance to try out younger players.

The team’s current roster is posted on their website at www.rugbycanada.ca.

Canada’s game schedule is as follows:

Feb. 4: Canada vs. Argentina – Westhills Stadium in Langley B.C. at 8 p.m.

Feb. 11: Canada vs. Chile – Westhills Stadium, Langley B.C. at 8 p.m.

Feb. 18: Canada vs. USA – Swangard Stadium, Burnaby BC. at 8 p.m.

Canada vs. Uruguay and Canada vs. Brazil are scheduled for Feb. 25 at EstadioDomingo Burgueno and Mar. 4 at Pacaembu Stadium respectively, but no time has been announced as of yet.