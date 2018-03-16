Reconciliation with Indigenous peoples is up to us

By BETH AUDET

Editorial

The reconciliation between Canada and its Indigenous peoples is trapped in bureaucracy.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada was formed to deal with the trauma of Indian Residential Schools (IRS).

The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) was formed to deal with the insane number of Indigenous women and girls who have gone missing or have been murdered.

The Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples was formed in 1991 to deal with the strained relationship between Canada and its Indigenous peoples.

We’ve also seen the Aboriginal Justice Implementation Commission and the Aboriginal Justice Inquiry in Manitoba and the Public Inquiry Commission on relations between Indigenous Peoples and certain public services in Québec: listening, reconciliation and progress.

The government appears to be pouring money and resources into solving the issues brought on by colonization. Surely this means the issues Indigenous peoples face have been solved and everything is fine.

Far from it.

We are still in the infant stages of truly understanding the truth and consequences of our disturbing history. Step zero.

In the Truth and Reconciliation Commission alone, which concluded in 2015, 94 calls to action were recommended from the findings.

Ian Mosby, an award-winning author and historian of food, health and colonialism, tweeted that as of Oct. 16, 2017, 868 days since the calls to action were released, seven had been completed while 87 remained incomplete.

To be fair, the councils and inquiries and commissions are serving an important purpose of providing a platform from which Indigenous peoples can tell their stories. Indigenous peoples are using their voices.

But while we’re finally talking about the issues – a step up from squeezing our eyes shut with fingers in our ears and singing loudly – we have yet to take meaningful action.

Reconciliation is all of our responsibility.

While our country struggles through the formalities of understanding the complexities of its problems, we can begin taking action as individuals by educating ourselves.

Many of us knew nothing about residential schools until we came to college. Many of us assume something that happened nearly 150 years ago couldn’t possibly affect people today.

Wrong again.

The seventh generation philosophy was conceived by the Haudenosaunee people (whom the French settlers dubbed the Iroquois). The philosophy, widely acknowledged among Indigenous communities, states that our actions and decisions affect seven generations of people after us.

The Seven Generations Education Institute’s website states: “Our goal is to continue developing and implementing an education system that always takes into account the next seven generations.”

Canada’s last residential school in Saskatchewan closed in 1996.

We still have six generations of healing to go. The path to healing must be travelled together.

Jamie Warren, Niagara College’s Indigenous counsellor, works with Indigenous students from when they’re thinking about applying to college until well after they walk across the stage to receive their diplomas. She stays in touch with many of them once they enter the workforce.

Warren says people often think Indigenous issues begin and end with residential schools. But she sees the effects of “500 years of colonization and intergenerational trauma.”

One of the many things Warren and the staff of the college’s Indigenous community are succeeding at is creating a culturally safe space for their students.

“Unfortunately, our students still continue to face barriers getting here and staying here,” says Warren. And having a community and sense of belonging is “vital to their success.”

We all have the power and ability to make every space a safe space by simply connecting. Fear and ignorance is not a reason to remain disengaged. The only way to learn is to ask the questions that make us feel stupid or uncomfortable and then to listen to the answers.

“We all have ancestors who have either contributed or have been affected by colonization,” says Warren. “We can’t take responsibility for what our ancestors did, but we can take responsibility for what’s happening now.”

The only way we will move forward, according to Warren, is by understanding the truth of our past so we know what direction we’re heading.

“Every day that I’m with the students I see that community building and that’s powerful to watch,” she says.

Warren passionately believes in the importance of the work she and her team are doing at the college. So do we.