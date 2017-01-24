Remembering 2007

By HALEY SEDGWICK

Staff Writer

Hip huggers, denim miniskirts with cropped leggings, frosted lip gloss and chunky highlights in your hair – 2007 was quite a year.

It’s hard to believe that it has been 10 years since Tobey Maguire last donned his blue and red Spidey tights, 10 years of high schoolers everywhere “cranking that” with Soulja Boy, and 10 years since the end of The O.C.

2007 was the year that Chuck Bass and Blair Waldorf’s turbulent relationship began gracing our televisions and the year that we finally said goodbye to Lorelai and Rory in Stars Hollow (until last year, that is).

Here’s what debuted and ended on T.V. screens in 2007:

Premieres:

1.High School Musical 2 (2007 T.V. Movie): High School Musical 2 premiered on Aug. 17, 2007, with 17.2 million viewers watching. It is still the highest-rated Disney Channel Original Movie of all time, and it became the highest-rated telecast for basic cable at the time. Its soundtrack also debuted at No. 1 and stayed in the top spot for three weeks following the release.

2.iCarly (2007-2012): iCarly premiered as one of Nickelodeon’s new shows for the 2007 lineup, and ran for six seasons before ending in 2012.

3.Mad Men (2007-2015): Mad Men soon became one of AMC’s highest rated program, but in 2015, after seven seasons, the final episode was aired.

4.The Big Bang Theory (2007-present): The only series on this list that is currently on the air, The Big Bang Theory is currently going strong, and remains one of the most popular shows on U.S. television – ranking at No. 2 for three years running.

5.Gossip Girl (2007-2012): Gossip Girl was one of 2007’s most anticipated programs, thanks to the New York Times bestselling book series it was based on. It became one of the most popular Monday night programs on the The CW viewership for season 1 was 2.35 million for Season 1 and declined to .90 million for Season 6. The series ended in 2012.

6.Wizards of Waverly Place (2007-2012): Wizards of Waverly Place was one of the top shows for the 9-14 age group during its run on Disney Channel. The show ended in 2012, with its final season being viewed by nearly 10 million people.

Finales:

1.7th Heaven (1996-2007): 7th Heaven was almost cancelled in 2006 after The WB network ceased to exist due to the high cost of producing the show. Producers at The CW, who now own the rights to the show, chose to run the series for a final season, however, it never reached the success of previous seasons.

2.Gilmore Girls (2000-2007): Gilmore Girls was one of The WB’s most popular shows during its time on the network. In 2006, when The WB became The CW, the show was continued for another year before ending in 2007. A four-episode revival premiered on Netflix in 2016 to show where the characters are in their lives now.

3.The O.C. (2003-2007): The O.C. was cancelled in 2007 following a season of low ratings, despite being one of the highest rated shows when it first premiered in 2003.

4.Kim Possible (2002-2007): One of few cartoons with a female lead storyline, Kim Possible developed a strong viewership within its first season, often being compared to other girl-power shows, such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer and The Powerpuff Girls. The series ended in 2007.

5.That’s So Raven (2003-2007): That’s So Raven’s series premiere became the first Disney Channel show to surpass three million viewers and remained successful throughout its run. A short-lived spinoff involving Raven’s brother and father premiered in 2007.

Movies that made the box office boom:

Top 10 Movies in Theatres based on total grossing rates• Release Date

1.Spider-Man 3 (May. 2007)

2.Shrek the Third (May. 2007)

3.Transformers (Jul. 2007)

4.Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (May. 2007)

5.Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (Jul. 2007)

6.I Am Legend (Dec. 2007)

7.The Bourne Ultimatum (Aug. 2007)

8.National Treasure: Books of Secrets (Dec. 2007)

9.Alvin and the Chipmunks (Dec. 2007)

10.300 (Mar. 2007)

In the top 40:

While most teenagers and pre-teens had the wildly popular the MP3 player and iPod, some became the first to own Apple’s latest invention – the iPhone. In 2007, chances are, if you were one of those lucky few, your playlist looked a little bit like this:

Irreplaceable – Akon ft. Eminem

Umbrella – Rhianna

The Sweet Escape – Gwen Stefani ft. Akon

Big Girls Don't Cry – Fergie

Buy you a drink – T-Pain Ft. Yung Joc

Before He Cheats – Carrie Underwood

Hey There Delilah – Plain White T's

I Wanna Love You – Akon Ft. Snoop Dog

Say It Right – Nelly Furtado

Glamorous – Fergie Ft. Ludacris

Don't Matter – Akon

Girlfriend – Avril Lavigne

Makes Me Wonder – Maroon 5

Party Like A Rockstar – Shop Boyz

Smack That – Akon ft. Eminem

– Akon ft. Eminem This is why I’m Hot – Mims