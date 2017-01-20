Restoring our world

By MELANIE ROSS

Staff Writer

The world has a huge problem: how un-environmentally friendly we are.

A conference was held to help with this issue, and bring enlightenment to environmental restoration.

Al Unwin, associate dean of Niagara College’s School of Environmental and Horticulture Studies, spoke at the 13th Meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP 13) to the Convention on Biological Diversity under the United Nations (UN) that was held mid-December in Cancun, Mexico.

Unwin has been the chair of the Society for Ecological Restoration (SER) since 2015, but this was his first COP meeting with the UN Convention on Biological Diversity. He participated in lead up meetings last spring in preparation for the recent COP.

Unwin participated both as the College’s associate dean and as chair of the Washington, D.C.-based International SER.

At COP 13, SER developed a document called the “International Standards for the Practice of Ecological Restoration.” This document sheds light on the practice of ecological restoration and environmental solutions, including ideas from diverse international restoration scientists and practitioners.

“The United Nations have set a goal adopted by over 190 nations around the world to restore 15 per cent of degraded land by the end of this decade,” said Unwin.

Unwin also stressed the importance of monitoring the restoration process when taking part in a panel discussion on forest landscapes and ecosystem restoration.

While emphasizing how returns on restoration investments over time can be determined with effective monitoring, Unwin also urged the environmental community to build a strong business case for robust monitoring.

“Being able to participate in a meeting with such an important global goal has been a highlight of my career and will hopefully ensure that many, many more of our graduates will be needed well into the future,” said Unwin.

Brauilio Diaz, executive secretary of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, stated in the opening address that restoration is another area that requires the participation of all partners, and a common and coherent approach.