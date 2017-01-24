Returning to the airwaves

By CARLY SOLTESZ

Staff Writer

Fans of pop star Ed Sheeran have much to rejoice this year.

Sheeran has not only returned to social media after a year of radio silence, he has also released two singles and has already shattered records.

On Dec. 13, after a year-long social media and music-release hiatus, Sheeran tweeted a picture and changed his Twitter, Facebook and Instagram profile pictures to a light blue image, which fans took as a sign of upcoming music, due to similarities between his previous album releases.

“Sheerios,” as fans are known, were delightedly optimistic that not only their favourite ginger-haired singer was returning to them, but bearing new music.

Sheeran announced he was taking a break from social media to work on his music, and to also regain some privacy in his home life.

“Shape of You” was released Jan. 6 and has broken the record for the top song ever for a single week with 52,359,013 listens only two days after release, a record previously held by Canadian rapper Drake for his song “One Dance” in May.

Sheeran’s track also broke the record for streams in a first week set in 2015 by Adele with her ballad “Hello.” The same day, Sheeran released “Castle on the Hill,” which debuted at No. 2 on the U.K. Singles Chart, following “Shape of You,” making Sheeran the only artist in U.K. chart history to debut in the top two positions.

Fans of Sheeran have been following his success since before his first studio album, “+” (read as “plus”), but for most people, Sheeran was first brought to their attention in 2012 with a collaboration with Taylor Swift, “Everything Has Changed,” appearing on her fourth studio album, “Red.” Sheeran has since wormed his way into the hearts of millions with the ballad that everyone and their aunt uses as their wedding song, “Thinking Out Loud.”

Fans of this genre of music are also hoping for a new album from icon Taylor Swift. Since her debut album in 2006, Swift has been releasing an album every two years, yet as fans flipped their calendars to a new year, no album was announced.

In a statement released on Swift’s Tumblr blog and website, the star revealed that her mother had been diagnosed with cancer, and that she was taking time off to spend time with her family.

In the meantime, Swift released a collaboration with former One Directioner Zayn Malik entitled “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” in an attempt to keep fans satiated until the next album.

Reminiscent of high school days, artists Avril Lavigne, Fergie and Coldplay are releasing new music this year.

Rumours of 30 Seconds to Mars releasing an album in the spring are also on the airwaves. In addition, Royal Blood, The xx, Lorde and Arcade Fire are rumoured to have music in the works, plus Gorrilaz, although the release date was pushed back a year to not rush the animators creating their visuals, as well as Kesha, despite an ongoing battle with producer Dr. Luke.