Russian software banned in America

By IRYNA RYBCHAK

Staff writer

United States users of Kaspersky antivirus hav been forced to change their choice.

The American government is banning a prominent Russian cyber-security software: Kaspersky Lab.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) published a Statement on the Issuance of Binding Operational Directive (BOD) on Sept. 13.

According to the statement, “(DHS) is concerned about the ties between certain Kaspersky officials and Russian intelligence and other government agencies, and requirements under Russian law that allow Russian intelligence agencies to request or compel assistance from Kaspersky and to intercept communications transiting Russian networks.”

Statistics show that Kaspersky Lab is among the top antivirus software.

“Kaspersky is a Russian company. It only makes sense that (President Donald) Trump would ban them,” said Amardeep Singh, a second-year Computer Programmer program student.

“However, I don’t believe it has any ties with the Kremlin. I personally prefer Quick Heal over Kaspersky, because Kaspersky slows down the (operating system) and has a lot more bugs compared to Quick Heal.”

According to the BOD, all U.S. government departments and agencies have 90 days to identify and remove Kaspersky products from their information systems.

“Regardless of how the facts are misconstrued to fit in with a hypothetical, false theory, Kaspersky Lab, and its executives, do not have inappropriate ties with any government,” a statement on Kaspersky Lab’s official website reads.

“The company does regularly work with governments and law enforcement agencies around the world with the sole purpose of fighting cyber crime.”

The company has more than 400 million users.

If the U.S. is using an external antivirus they’re obviously not as tech savvy as we think,” said Rich McConnery, first-year Computer Systems Technician program student. “If people wanted to see your personal data, it wouldn’t matter what kind of protection you had, it would be best by someone smarter than the Russian government.”

Best Buy in the U.S. has started to pull Kaspersky Lab products from its shelves and website.