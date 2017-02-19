By ALEX YORKE

Staff Writer

Student Administrative Council (SAC) election results are in and we now know who will be going to bat for the student community this year.

Niagara College students had a 23.5% turn out rate, the highest in the college’s history, with 2586 ballots cast for the 25 candidates across both the Welland and Niagara-On-The-Lake campus’s six SAC positions.

The results are as follows

President: Ryan Huckla

Board of Governors Student Representative: Vineet Bahtia

Executive Vice-President (Welland): Ryan Krafft

Executive Vice-President (NOTL): Aman Arora

Director of Social Programming (Welland): Ceren Camoglu

Director of Social Programming (NOTL): Vineet Bahtia

Director of Clubs (Welland): Chelsea Mizzi

Director of Clubs (NOTL): Artem Mekshun

Director of Student Relations (Welland): Marilia Fructuoso Machado Welter

Director of Student Relations (NOTL): Dianna Nikonovich

Director of Goodwill (Welland): Liam Fitzsimons

The Director of Goodwill position has been left vacant for the Niagara-On-The-Lake campus.