SAC elections ongoing

By ALEX YORKE

Staff Writer

The race for the Niagara College Student Administrative Council (NCSAC) ended last night with only one contender for the top job.

This year, there are a total of 25 candidates, all with their own individual stories and skills that they can bring to the table.

Voting ran from Feb. 13 until Feb. 16. Students voted electronically for their picks for favorite candidate in each of the six positions at both the Niagara-on-the-Lake and Welland campuses.

The positions include president, executive vice-president, director of goodwill, director of clubs, director of social programing and director of student relations, covering various areas of maintaining and enhancing student experiences at the college.

Among the group are a few familiar faces who have already held positions on the council. This includes current Director of Student Relations Ryan Krafft, who is running for executive vice-president, and Chelsea Mizzi, who will be running for re-election as the director of clubs – both at the Welland campus.

In Niagara-on-the-Lake, Director of Goodwill Aman Arora is competing for vice-president against Fred Donkor, who is also up for re-election. Vineet Bhatia is looking to retain his role as director of social programming.

Running unopposed for president this year is the current executive vice-president, Ryan Huckla, who has prior experience holding a position with SAC as the former director of social programming and the current executive vice-president for Welland.

“If elected president this would be my third year (with SAC) and what I took from my last two years was that it was less about the events themselves and more about who was attending them,” said Huckla.

“I really enjoyed doing the rise and shine breakfast program because whenever I see everybody I love being able to say, ‘Hey, good morning, here’s breakfast,’ ‘Hey, good morning, how are you doing today,’ ‘Hey, check this out,’ and those experiences are what really pushed me to become vice-president this year.”

To win, Huckla will have to achieve more than half of the “yes” vote during the voting process despite being the only eligible candidate.

“At the last open house I was approached by a student,” said Huckla. “I was showing them around and they asked me ‘What’s your culture like at Niagara College?’ and I said that we’re friendly, we’re accepting, we’re fun, we’ll say hi and wave to you, but I also told them that you’re going to miss out on everything that’s happening, the college and that community, if you don’t get involved.”

“Niagara College has done so much for me and to be able to just give back and help everyone, that’s the dream.”

The polls are now closed. To see the results visit www.niagara-news.com on Family Day weekend.