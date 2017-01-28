Safe transit for NC students

By YUSUF TURABI

Staff Writer

Niagara College Student Administrative Council (NCSAC) has added additional bus services to ensure safety and to get the students on time for classes during the peak hours for route 21 from Niagara Falls to the Welland campus.

“It’s Niagara Falls where students are missing buses to get to school or work,” says AliceMary Nakiwala, president of NCSAC.

Since the new term started, students living in Niagara Falls studying at the Welland campus were facing busing difficulties. The usual bus services were not enough, especially during the peak hours and some students had to wait for an hour to get the next bus or take the regional transit to be on time for classes.

“We had to stand in the bus for the whole ride and sometimes we missed the bus,” says Baljit Kaur, a first-year student in Early Childhood Education program living in Niagara Falls.

After the recent complaints to NCSAC from students about issues regarding overcrowded buses and requests for additional transit services, Nakiwala posted an open letter underscoring the work that’s being done to resolve the issue.

“I wanted to tell the students that you might not see what’s happening, you might not even see me but we are working really hard to ensure that you guys are at least getting your money worth it,” said Nakiwala.

The new additional bus services started on Jan. 19.

The buses run every hour on the normal schedule but after these additional services, it will run every half hour hoping to reduce the congestion during the peak hours.

As per the letter posted by NCSAC, there will be a few additional trips from Niagara Falls to Welland campus in the morning at 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Service has been added from Welland campus to Niagara Falls at 3 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

With an unexpected increase in enrollments by 500 students this winter, it was obvious that the council had to do something about the bus services. The level of transit service is based on the number of students living in a specific geographical area and if that changes suddenly it’s hard to manage the bus services exactly at that moment.

Nakiwala says, “If the dynamic changes then we have to rejig. But if the numbers are overwhelming, like Niagara Falls, then we have to talk to the college and ask them for help to add more services.”

Niagara College President Dan Patterson acknowledged the pressure placed on services by record winter enrolment.

“Our record enrolment for winter 2017 reflects additional marketing and recruitment efforts domestically and internationally, and our growing reputation as a leading college at a time when all colleges and universities are struggling with a decline in traditional demographics,” Patterson said in a message posted to the Inside NC section of the college’s website.

“However, I recognize that this situation has impacted all areas of the college, and I am grateful for the hard work and flexibility of all faculty and staff as we work to ensure as smooth a start as possible to the winter term. From managing the impacts on classes, student services, parking and transit, we have all worked together in support of our students’ satisfaction and success, and we continue to do so,” Patterson added.