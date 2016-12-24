Follow Santa’s journey this Christmas

By JOHN HOPKINS-HILL

Staff Writer

For the 61st year in a row, the Canadian NORAD Region (CANR) will be tracking Santa Claus on Dec 24.

The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) named the key players in this year’s mission, including the four escort pilots, on Dec. 13.

This year’s pilots are Capt. Sébastien Tremblay-Verreault, Capt. Frédéric Létourneau, Lt.-Col. William Radiff and Maj. Denis Bandet.

Maj.-Gen. Chrisitan Drouin, commander of 1 Canadian Air Division, explained the key role CANR plays in making sure all the packages get delivered on time.

“It is a duty and honour we hold dearly: to ensure Santa’s safe passage through North America so he can deliver joy and goodwill this holiday season,” said Drouin in a press release.

While tracking Santa online is the most common method, there are several other options to stay up-to-date.

Live phone operators are available from 6 a.m. onwards to relay Santa’s location at the toll-free number 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723), Windows Phone users can ask Cortana for Santa’s whereabouts and OnStar subscribers can find out where the man in red is by pressing the OnStar button.