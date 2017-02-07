Science and math made fun for kids

By LYDIA VERSLUIS

Staff Writer

Niagara College is partnering with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) camps for the second summer in a row.

The week-long camps will run at both campuses beginning July 4.

Each week follows a planned theme based on popular children’s shows like Pokémon and The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The first week will have two themes, one for junior campers (ages five to eight) and another for senior campers (ages nine to 13).

The cost of the camp is $180 with a 10 per cent discount for children attending three weeks or more.

There will be no subsidies or payment plans accepted since STEM is a registered Canadian not-for-profit.

Parents are asked to drop off their child or children for 8:30 a.m., but for an additional $5 a day parents may arrange for an earlier drop off and an hour later pick-up time rather than the regular 4 p.m.

STEM Camps are based on the concept that students learn best through hands-on experiences and that STEM learning should be both fun and memorable.

Activities are age appropriate with hands-on-activities for all age groups.

Activity extensions are also available for those campers needing a bigger challenge.

Summer camp also integrates science and engineering kits, which complement the curriculum and allow children to create ingenious inventions, enhance critical problem-solving skills and have fun.