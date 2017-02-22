Scotties Tournament of Hearts: Day 4

Day 4 – Round Robin (Draws 8, 9 & 10)

It was an action-packed day of curling at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines on Tuesday, as day four of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts wraps up.

Sixteen games were played in total through the three draws and team Ontario remained perfect for the fourth straight day, claiming two victories in the process.

Team Ontario and Rachel Homan now sit alone atop the standings. Their two wins on Tuesday bring them to 7-0 overall and just one win ahead of team Manitoba for first place in the round robin.

Game 6 – vs. North-West Territories @ 2:30 (Sheet B)

In the first of two games on this day, team Ontario came out firing as every player on the team outshot their head-to-head opponent.

Team Ontario would ultimately claim this one by the score of 7-4.

It was a bit of a shaky start. Homan and company went down 3-1 after the fourth end and had just their fourth point in the tournament stolen from them.

Emma Miskew, third for team Ontario, had a lax game statistically, but made key shots for her team when the time was right.

“We know now that even if we’re down a few points that we can battle back and put the pressure on,” said Miskew. “It doesn’t really matter what the score is early as long as we keep it somewhat close, we can still battle back.”

It did not take long for Homan’s group to come charging back. They scored two points in the fifth end and never looked back after that. The steal of two in the sixth end was a huge turning point in the game. It gave team Ontario some breathing room and more importantly, deflated the team from the Territories.

Joanne Courtney, team Ontario’s number two, also had a great game off the stat sheet. She managed 88 per cent on 20 stones. She’s playing in her first ever Scotties as the home team and might still be getting used to the extra attention.

“You really feel the momentum shift that much more when the crowd erupts when you get a big point or a big two points,” said Courtney. “We’re not thinking too much about the weekend or records or who’s where. We’re just trying to stay in the moment.”

Staying humble will be the key for this team moving forward, every team in this tournament knows how to compete, but if the first six games were any indication, it’s of good things to come for team Ontario.

Lorraine Schneider and Danielle Sicinski Saskatchewan in against Ontario during the 2017 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in St. Catharines. Feb. 21,2017. PHOTO BY BRENDAN KYLE JURE

Game 7 – vs. Saskatchewan @ 7:30 (Sheet A)

In the second game for team Ontario on the day we saw Rachel Homan’s squad take on Penny Barker and the winless group from Saskatchewan.

Team Ontario came into this one as the heavy favourites. At 6-0 coming in, they would not disappoint as they came away with this one as well by the score of 7-4.

Of the two games on Tuesday, this was a much better performance from Team Ontario, their best so far of the Scotties.

Rachel Homan shot a whopping 96 per cent on 19 stones. In fact, everyone on team Ontario had a great game and the team averaged 93 per cent in this one, in comparison to the 85 per cent team Saskatchewan shot as a club.

“It’s been really good, we’ve had a strong week,” said Homan after play on Tuesday. “I think we learned a lot early, we made a bunch of mistakes but we also made a lot of team shots.”

The win over Saskatchewan is a testament to that team mentality Homan strives for in these tournaments. Even on the ice, the team is vocal and they take the time to talk about each shot before they make it.

Another win for team Ontario means they sit comfortably in first in the round robin headed in to play on Wednesday.

Team Ontario will take on Newfoundland and Labrador to start. They’re 2-4 so far and have lost their last four overall. Later in the day, Homan’s team will take on their rivals in Northern Ontario in what’s sure to be their toughest test so far in the tournament.

Standings (headed into play on Wednesday)

Team Ontario 7-0

Manitoba 6-1

Canada 5-1

Quebec 5-2

Northern Ontario 4-2

North-West Territories 3-3

Alberta 3-3

Prince-Edward Island 2-4

Newfoundland & Labrador 2-4

Nova Scotia 1-5

Saskatchewan 0-6

British Columbia 0-7