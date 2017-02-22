Scotties Tournament of Hearts: The Ice Conversion

Search
- Draw 13 is complete: PEI vs N. Ontario: 6-7 NFLD vs Canada: 5-11 Saskatchewan vs NWT: 7-8 Nova Scotia vs Alberta: 11-10 #STOH2017
- After 5: Quebec vs Canada: 2-3 Bc vs Saskatchewan: 2-3 Manitoba vs Nova Scotia: 4-2 N. Ontario vs Ontario: 2-4 #STOH2017
- Ontario and Northern Ontario are tied 1-1 in the 4th end. #STOH2017 https://t.co/IhLRBfqgu7
- Have you ever wondered what the difference between hockey and curling ice is? @BrendanKyleJure has got your back. https://t.co/qUO9p4PQOT
- Team Ontario will now be facing against Team Northern Ontario in draw 12 in a couple of minutes. #STOH2017
-
Recent Posts
Advertising