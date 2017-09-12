Seniors earned their bus seats

DANIELA VILANOVA

Columnist

From a very young age, my parents taught me to respect my elders – to listen to them if they are talking, to offer help with anything that I could, to facilitate anything for them. This also applies to riding the bus.

All buses have seats designated for people with special needs, pregnant women or parents with strollers and small children, and seniors.

Lately, I have noticed that young people use these seats when the bus is full.

The problem begins when a person who actually needs courtesy seating enters the bus and young people do not give up their seat.

You can see that they try with their whole being not to make eye contact with the person, as little children do when playing hide and seek. “If I do not see the person, the person will not see me.”

What is the problem of giving the seat to the person it was designated to?

We have to review our values. We must remember that we owe respect to our elders. We must remember all the work they have had throughout their lives. They earned the right to be there, to have a place specially reserved for them.