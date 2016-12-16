Sephora gift guide

By JESSICA ANDERSEN & HALEY SEDGWICK

Staff Writers

We decided to check out the best selling products at Sephora this holiday season, to create our own shopping guide for those looking for gift ideas, or to just try a new look over the break!

Gritty & Glow Magnetic Eye and Face palettes (The Estee Edit/Estee Lauder) – $70

“A limited-edition set of two magnetic palettes with 12 ultra-soft, highly pearlized shades.”

Jessica: I am in love with these palettes. They have a pop of colour to them and are extremely versatile. I am not a huge fan of the price tag though. I couldn’t justify spending $70 on an eye palette.

Score: 10/10

Haley: I love how versatile the colours are, you can mix and match and blend any of the shades together to create the look that you want, whether it be an edgy, rocker vibe for New Year’s, or a classic, glowing look for a holiday party. The colours are so rich in pigment too, and I love that you get both palettes for $70.

Score: 10/10

Better Than Sex mascara (Too Faced) – $30

“An intensely black, volumizing mascara with an hourglass-shaped brush that separates, coats, and curls each lash to voluptuous perfection.”

Jessica: I love the name of this mascara. It would definitely get some raised eyebrows if I were to put this on my Christmas list. Love that it doesn’t clump and that the application is smooth. A little pricey, but I will buy it when I could afford it.

Score: 10/10

Haley: My go-to mascara, it’s a little pricey, but completely worth it. I love the formula, it doesn’t clump, and it goes on so smoothly. I never leave the house without mascara, and out of all the different brush/mascara combinations I have tried over the years, this is by far my favourite.

Score: 10/10

Melted Matte liquid lipstick in Candy Cane (Too Faced) – $25

“A lightweight, matte liquid lipstick that glides over lips like gloss but dries to an ultra-matte, opaque finish”

Jessica: I absolutely love the colour on this lipstick and that it smells like a candy cane but I am a little thrown off by the mocha scent that’s been mixed in. I want to buy myself one before the Christmas season is over, as it is a holiday item.

Score: 9.5/10

Haley: The colour is super rich, and I love the Melted Matte line, but I could do without the chocolate mocha scent that’s added to this one, it’s a bit much for me.

Score: 9/10

Liquid Lipstick in Allison (Anastasia Beverly Hills) – $26

“An ultra-saturated, liquid lipstick that delivers an intense shot of matte pigment and smear-resistant coverage.”

Jessica: I really enjoy the colour of this liquid lipstick. I like that its a pinkish brown and even though I don’t wear lipstick, I would definitely wear this shade.

Score: 8/10

Haley: Out of the six new shades in Sephora’s exclusive Holiday Kiss collection, this one is by far my favourite. Nude coloured lipsticks are a staple for me, and while this lipstick is a darker pinky-brown shade, it’s exactly the type of lipstick I’d wear every day. It applies easily, and it’s one of the few “smear-resistant” liquid lipsticks that really live up to the title.

Score: 9.5/10

Naked Ultimate Basics palette (Urban Decay) – $68

“A Naked eye shadow palette with 12 exclusive, must-have, neutral-matte shades.”

Jessica: I am not a huge fan of this eye shadow palette. I don’t like these nudes. Also, I can’t justify spending $68 on naked eye makeup.

Score: 7/10

Haley: I really like that the colours are neutral enough for anyone to wear them, but I feel like the matte eyeshadow trend is a little boring now. I prefer darker colours for my eyes with a matte lip.

Score: 8.5/10

Born This Way foundation (Too Faced) – $49

“An oil-free foundation that provides medium-to-full coverage with skin-loving benefits.”

Jessica: I love this foundation. I have a hard time finding one that matches my skin tone and isn’t too heavy. This isn’t oily at all and it’s very hydrating. It also smells amazing.

Score: 8/10

Haley: I love that this one is oil-free. It has great coverage,but it’s a little pricey. I go through foundation on a monthly basis, I don’t think I could afford $49 every month or so for a new bottle.

Score: 8/10

Ultra HD Invisible Foundation (Make Up For Ever) – $52

“A bestselling HD foundation with an ultra-lightweight texture that provides ultra-flawless skin”

Jessica: I don’t like this one at all. It’s a little heavy and I think It’s over priced.

Score: 5/10

Haley: I am really disappointed by this one — it doesn’t feel lightweight at all when you put it on, and for the price, I expect something a lot better. I’ll stick to my drugstore brand foundation instead.

Score: 6/10