Shaw Festival’s leading lady

By Victoria Nicolaou

Staff Writer

Actor Jenny L. Wright celebrates 22 years on stage with Shaw Festival



Most artists understand when they enter the acting business that job stability is not a guarantee. Actors recognize, in all likelihood, they will be living paycheck to paycheck, never knowing how or where the next job will come. Even when an actor has work, there’s an awareness that the play, movie or television show could disappear at any moment.

Jenny L. Wright knows how lucky she is to be starting her 22nd season at the Shaw Festival in Niagara-on-the Lake, which began its season on Apr. 4. She jokes she “Tapped her way into the festival,” but after 22 seasons, it’s clear Wright has a lot more in her arsenal than tap dancing.

Wright is in rehearsals for two of this season’s musicals. Grand Hotel, winner of five Tony Awards during the original 1989 Broadway run, will open in early May. Wright plays Madame Peepee, a lavatory attendant, in Grand Hotel, a musical set in Berlin during the roaring twenties.

Wright recently began the 20-week rehearsal process for Oh What a Lovely War, a unique experience for her as most rehearsal periods stay near the eight-week mark. The extra time is “A gift” says Wright, with many rehearsals dedicated to the music in the show. In Oh What a Lovely War, a 100-year commemorative piece about the end of the First World War, Wright is one of a 10-actor ensemble.

Born in Calgary, Wright spent her childhood in Swift Current, Sask., taking dancing and singing classes. To this day she calls herself a “prairie girl.”

After moving Montreal to study classical music, modern dance and drama at Concordia University, Wright immersed herself in local community theatre, leading to her first professional theatre job as well as a talent agent in Toronto.

Wright’s life changed in 1995 when her agent called with a Shaw Festival audition. Artistic director, Christopher Newton, was searching for a performer to understudy well-known tap-dancer Bill Orlowski, and Wright’s dance history made her a good fit. Wright calls her then 28-year-old self, “totally green” and a “little baby actor.”

The Shaw Festival hired Wright as an apprentice for the 1996 season. “It’s all luck really,” says Wright. “It’s luck and talent.”

One of the most enjoyable shows for Wright over her 22 seasons was the role of Essie Carmichael in the production of You Can’t Take It With You. Essie Carmichael, a clumsy ballerina, spends most of the show in ballet pointe shoes believing herself to be an amazing dancer, despite reality.

“It was just so fun,” says Wright. “The first year we did it was 1998 and we would sell out the Festival Theatre and you’d have 800 people laughing. It was just a joyous experience.”

In addition to the role of Essie, another of her favourites was that of Miss Adelaide – “one of the best roles in musical theatre” according to Wright – in the Shaw Festival’s 2013 production of Guys and Dolls.

“I got to work with Shawn Wright (no relation), one of my best buds in the biz…I couldn’t wait to come to work,” says Wright smiling, remembering a season full of laughter.

Wright, having experienced both lead and ensemble roles in her years at the Shaw Festival, says a key to sustaining a long career is accepting “You can’t be a lead or a star every time.”

She loves the feeling that comes with being a part of an ensemble. “It’s cool that I’m part of the fabric of the show. You come in and do your gig and you’re a part of it but you don’t have the weight of the show on your shoulders,” says Wright.

The combination of humility and training is essential for actors to stay prominent in a cut-throat business which often requires them to, in a sense, beg for jobs.

Wright believes actors should always keep learning and diversifying themselves.

“If you can have other skills it really helps. If you can be flexible in both your craft and your mindset, it’s an asset,” says Wright.

Wright got her start at the Shaw Festival in part because of tap dancing skills, but her desire to grow is a reason she has remained employed for 22 seasons.

“I really was brought in here to do musicals because I could sing and dance,” says Wright. “And then along the way, I actually learned how to be a good actor in this company by learning from my peers on stage and from amazing directors.”

In the off season Wright teaches classes around the Niagara region, everything from drama and movement, to waltz and story theatre.

Wright also takes her own advice, continuing to build a diverse skill-set, including teaching herself aerial hoop (aerobatics performed on a circular steel apparatus). She is certified to teach entry level classes at Paradisaea Aerial Dance in Niagara Falls. Wright loves the artistic elements of aerial hoops and silks referring to the experience as, “dancing in the air.”

In 2016 the Shaw Festival held an international search before hiring British artistic director, Tim Carroll. Carroll, Wright’s third artistic director in 22 seasons, has created a more diverse repertory company and brought a new approach to repertory theatre.

Carroll directed last year’s production of Androcles and the Lion at the Shaw Festival. Carroll transformed a traditional Bernard Shaw play into a contemporary version, incorporating improvisation and audience participation.

Wright believes Carroll is on to something very clever with his idea of making a connection with the audience in this new inspired way. Those principles Carroll is choosing to emphasize are what actors like Wright believe to be part of the essence of acting in live theatre.

“As an actor inhabiting a character, you are searching for clues: Who are you? What are you doing and why? Why are you the way you are? Why are you feeling the way you feel?” says Wright. “Our job as actors is to find those things and to feel them so we can share them with our audience. That’s our tool.”

In a world with less human contact than ever before, the theatre can play an important role in society.

“Learning about people is amazing. You get to have your eyes and your ears open and observe all kinds of human behavior,” says Wright.

Carroll’s new ideas, however, also brought difficult decisions to the Shaw Festival. The repertory company underwent a massive overhaul, leaving Wright, 51, as one of the longest tenured actors in the company.

Because of this, Wright feels a sense of responsibility to be a mentor for new company members, as so many others were to her over the years.

“Yeah its actually weird to even think that but I’m one of the old guard now. I’m not ready to be that,” Wright says laughing. “I feel a sense of responsibility to be a good role model, and to be a good company member… That being said, there’s a lot of be learned from the (new company members) as well.”

Wright lives in Niagara-on-the Lake with her husband, two children and the family dog Sky. There are also a few chickens running around the fenced backyard. Her house is lovely and full of warmth, with a red refrigerator that stands out in the corner of the kitchen.

“It’s an awesome job. I’m so blessed to be in such a beautiful setting so close to work. If I hop in my car, I’m there in five minutes. If I ride my bike, I’m there in 20. It’s pretty cool,” says Wright.

Near the end of each Shaw Festival season, offers come in for current company members. Actors are either given an offer (with a specific play and specific role) for the following season, or not.

“It’s not lost on me how rare a position I am in,” says Wright. “The life of an artist is not always really stable but somehow, I have had stability here …but who knows right? It might not be there next year.”

“I’ve had so many amazing opportunities here, it’s just ridiculous,” says Wright, as she reflects on the start of her 22nd season at the Shaw Festival.

Grand Hotel, directed by Eda Holmes, can be seen at the Festival Theatre from May 3 – Oct. 14. Oh What a Lovely War, directed by Peter Hinton, will open later this summer, with a run from July 14 – Oct. 13 at the Royal George Theatre.