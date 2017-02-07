So, are you going to Switch?

By COREY LEBLANC

Columnist

Nintendo players rejoice! We are just four weeks away from the most highly anticipated console release since the Nintendo 64.

On March 3, the wonderful developers at Nintendo will be releasing the Nintendo Switch for the modest price of $399.

The most inventive feature that makes the Switch so breathtaking is the dual platform function that allows for a home console feel with an on-the-go option in the form of a portable tablet.

Battery life will depend on what games are being played, but life can range from three to six hours. An example found on the Nintendo website says that the most sought after release for the Switch, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, can be played for three hours on a single charge. The portable tablet plugs into a base, which can be used for continuous console gaming at home.

This is the console that Nintendo had intended to release with the Wii. The style, feel and ingenuity is exactly what the developers at Nintendo had strived for when they first had the notion to integrate paddle and motion controls.

The Switch will pay homage to the Nintendo DS in its game cartridge. The styles are very similar and resemble that of an SD card in size and make. This is a controversial aspect of the Switch for me. It doesn’t appeal to the younger generation of gamers that Nintendo has tried so desperately to hold onto.

On the other hand, it does make it easier for information to write onto the disk. For me, this is the reason that Nintendo chose the solid disk state rather than the CDs to which gamers have become accustomed.

The Switch uses a new style of paddle called the Joy-Con. One Joy-Con controller consists of two small paddles, similar, but smaller than that of the Nintendo Wii. Joy-Con can be used in three separate ways: It can be attached to the tablet for handheld use, detached from the tablet for motion-control games or used separately with a friend for multi-player.

What Nintendo has done with this style is created a console that is meant to best submerge you into the gaming experience and give the feeling that you, the player, are inside the game.

The switch will have seven games available on the launch date: 1-2-Switch, Just Dance 2017, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Skylanders: Imaginators, Super Bomberman R, I Am Setsuna and The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+

Of the games, the biggest title is The Legend of Zelda. The world is massively expansive and has shattered the expectations of the game that was once thought to be released in 2015. Nintendo has promised that this game will be worth the wait and early trailers for the game have all but confirmed this could be the best title Nintendo has released in more than a decade.

If you’re like me, you’re going to be missing for quite some time after the release of this console. My advice is to just breathe and hope you don’t die of anticipation during the last 28 days until release.