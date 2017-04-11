Social media has its day

MELISSA BURTON

Editorial

“Words – so innocent and powerless as they are, as standing in a dictionary, how potent for good and evil they become in the hands of one who knows how to combine them.”

These words, written by the 19th-century American author Nathaniel Hawthorne, have a deep and resonant meaning in 2017 as millions of people around the world express thoughts and feelings publicly in 140- character bursts on Twitter.

Since its inception in 2006, Twitter has become a global forum of discussion for world leaders, celebrities and the average person with a computer and/or mobile device.

With 317 million monthly active Twitter users and 500 million tweets sent per day, it’s no wonder the social media site has become a major part of daily life.

Like in any gathering of people, there are those who seem to enjoy spreading ill-will to everyone around them, and what this monstrosity of a social circle has birthed is the infamous “Twitter Troll.” With the comfort of hiding behind a computer screen and the ease of striking 140 keys, the Twitter Troll has the power to instantly spread its malicious words to millions like a virus.

The quick rise of negativity spreading across the “Twitterverse” is creating an ongoing battle on the site between good and evil. So how does good prevail?

In the case of Nathan Dumas (the seven-year-old St. Catharines boy who was found critically injured on the morning of March 17) the Niagara Regional Police turned to Twitter to ask the people of Niagara to help find Nathan’s stepfather, Justin Kuijer, who was their prime suspect in the case.

Unfortunately, Nathan died early the next morning.

The police issued a Canada wide arrest warrant through all media outlets for Kuijer, now wanted for second-degree murder in the case.

This is when the good Canadians of Twitter stepped in and momentarily casted all the trolls and bullies deep into cyberspace. There was only one goal in mind: to find the man allegedly responsible for this heinous crime.

And within four days, every click of a mouse and tap of a screen containing Kuijer’s face and vehicle added up to more than 600,000 hits on Twitter. Ordinary Canadians shared and cared and Twitter empowered them to help.

On the evening of March 21, Kuijer was arrested in Kenora, Ont. after a member of the public spotted him and called 911.

NRPS Homicide Detective Sergeant Brian Bleich, the lead investigator on the case stated, “We would like to thank the public, the media, and our law enforcement partners for their continued support over the last few days. Their efforts have led to the capture of Kuijer, and some small semblance of closure for the victims and their families.”

A GoFundMe page was created in memory of Nathan and has already raised more than $25,000.

The rally on Twitter to help others does not just apply to smaller communities assisting their own, it also works on global scale.

The day after President Donald Trump issued his “Muslim Ban” in January, American-born actor Kal Penn, whose parents are from India, received a vicious post on Twitter saying, “you don’t belong in this country you fucking joke.”

Instead of battling hate with hate, Penn retweeted the post with his own caption, “To the dude who said I don’t belong in America, I started a fundraising page for Syrian Refugees in your name.” Attached to this was the link to the Crowdrise page with a message from the actor expressing his hope to raise $2,500 by midnight.

The message he posted was, “We are better than the hateful people who tell us we don’t belong in our own country, that America can’t be a beacon of freedom and hope for refugees from around the world. We will turn their bigotry, along with the president’s, into love.”

And the ordinary heroes of Twitter, with more than 20,000 donations from over 40 countries, opened their hearts and their wallets to raise more than $600,000 in just 48 hours. Within that week, the final total reached $865,243.

Travelling back thousands of years, the existence of human beings has been enveloped with conflict, wars between “good and evil”. Those battles have not lessened; they have evolved to match the way we now interact.

Today, whether we like it or not, the internet and social media sites like Twitter are a prominent part of society, and there is no escaping the trolls and the bullies that migrate there too.

But we can learn to fight back by shedding more light on the powerful and the good that can come from online communities.

Not unlike the real everyday lives of the average citizens of planet Earth, the Twitterverse has profound moments of kindness, charity and love. It is in the hands of each person to find them, nurture them and help them grow.