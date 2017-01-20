Speed friending at Niagara College

By HYOJUNG MAY LEE

Staff Writer

It was a great way to make new friends and chase away the winter blues.

Niagara College’s International Department hosted a Mix N’ Mingle event during winter orientation week, Jan. 13, at the Core in the Welland campus.

The event was open to all students who wanted to enjoy meeting people and expanding their network of friends on campus in a fun and welcoming atmosphere.

Minseok Dang, an English for Academic Preparation (EAP) student, said, “There are various activities in this event. I think it’s such a good experience to start a Niagara College student life. I like singing and dancing. I’m really enjoying it right now. Free pizza and free stuff are pretty good and I can meet new people from different countries and share cultures, dance together no matter who they are.”

The event starting with the get-to-know bingo game and icebreakers made people get interested and talk to each other. Free pizza, sweet cupcakes and various prizes added to the enjoyable mood. The evening also included karaoke.

Ifunanya Nwabuike, a first-year Acting for Film and Television student, said, “Even though (some people) don’t speak really good English, they try to do the karaoke in their own language. I really like that.

“The event is really good. I think it’s very accepting of other people’s cultures. It’s very cool.”

The first week of school might have given a tough and unfamiliar impression to many students, especially those who have just started their first semester, but participating in the Mix N’ Mingle event on the last day of the week helped turn this impression into such a good memory, one that anticipates the exciting times ahead.

Nattalie Boverhof, social activity co-ordinator, does her best to create a memorable event night for students.

“That is our NC Mix N’ Mingle. The goal is to get domestic students and international students to mix and meet new friends. We just expect them to have fun. It’s the end of the first week of school, you know, it’s new for people they’re meeting, new friends, new teachers. (It’s) just to give them a nice fun way to end the first week of school,” said Boverhof.

The Mix N’ Mingle event has taken place every semester for three years running. The latest event had 112 people in attendance.

“I think it ran well,” said Boverhof. “Lots of people participating in games and the karaoke. Karaoke’s always fun… Music is a universal language, so it’s just nice to see everybody cheering each other on, even if it’s not their style of music and not their language of music, but supporting each other. That’s really what we’re trying to do ­– create a supportive environment for people.”