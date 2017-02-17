Stacking up the nominees

By BRENDAN KYLE JURE

Columnist

Damien Chazelle’s La La Land is the expected choice for winning the Academy Award’s Best Picture and is also in the running for 12 other categories. But Manchester by the Sea may show up to the party riding on a dark horse – after all, it is the better movie.

It’s written and directed by Kenneth Lonergan, who won critical acclaim for writing 2002s Gangs of New York, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Daniel Day-Lewis (who won that years British Academy Film Award for best actor for his performance). Despite Lonergan not picking up any awards for Gangs of New York, he was nominated for Best Original Screenplay awards in three separate events, including the Academy Awards.

Manchester by the Sea, however, has been dwarfed by La La Land and is only up for six awards.

This is possibly because Manchester by the Sea may be Oxford Dictionary’s definition of grief, while La La Land is quite optimistic by nature. Casey Affleck’s performance as Manchester by the Sea’s star certainly captures and displays the grief needed for the role.

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone’s roles in La La Land can be compared to Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman’s portrayal in Casablanca, which was released in 1942.

It’s apparent La La Land is a throw-back to the golden age of Hollywood. After all, this movie can be compared to a musical remake of Casablanca. The latter is also mentioned throughout the former and some shots are almost identical, done on purpose of course.

Casablanca won the Best Picture Award that year (which, at the time, was known as the Outstanding Motion Picture Award).

The Academy has 5,783 members. Of the membership, 76 per cent are (white) men at an average age of 63.

Surprisingly it only takes convincing 300 members for a movie to win an award. I wonder, what are the chances of a movie that strokes the ego of the mass majority of the Academy winning?

But everyone loves a dark horse. It comes with the (understandably) moody and emotionally stunted but quick-to-anger, Lee Chandler (Casey Affleck), who has to return to his childhood home after his brother dies in order to take over guardianship of Joe’s son, Patrick (Lucas Hedges).

Returning to the town in which one grew up is also a nightmare, but more so for Chandler as we find out in tragic bits and pieces until it becomes bluntly clear why most people sneer at Chandler on the street.

It also becomes clear why Chandler is so hesitant to take over guardianship of Patrick. In a way it is understandable, though it can be considered selfish that Chandler can’t combat his demons and “grow up” to take back control over his life. The demons at play in this movie will never let him forgive himself for his tragic accident, which left him in such pain.

His former wife, played brilliantly by Michelle Williams (also nominated for Best Supporting Actress), wasn’t quick to forgive him either. She does though, after running into him near the ending of the film, and instead begs Chandler for forgiveness.

Despite clocking around only 10-13 minutes of screen time, Michelle Williams’ performance is a testament to Longergan’s directing skills. Her last scene (mentioned above) is sure to pull heart-strings of any viewer… Unless they are sociopaths.

Manchester by the Sea has no weak performances and it’s not all about grief and self-inflicted torture. It has its funny – albeit darkly humorous – moments as well. It comes in the form of banter between the characters of Chandler and Patrick.

One such example of this is when Chandler first moves into his late brother’s house and Patrick asks if one of his two girlfriends can stay over for the night.

“Am I supposed to tell you to wear a condom?” asks Chandler.

“No…” Patrick responds in a perplexed and embarrassed manner all teens have when it comes to adults talking to them about sexual intercourse.

Another moment is when Patrick has his first breakdown after his father’s passing. Frozen chickens spill out of a freezer (not unlike his father’s body identification) which induces a panic attack that Chandler can’t adequately deal with.

“If you’re going to freak out every time you see a frozen chicken, I think we should go to the hospital,” says Chandler.

Both movies have a bittersweet ending, but there is an ocean between the two. One is about the magic of love and life, the other is about forgiveness and loss. The latter, I think, is far more relatable.