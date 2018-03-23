Strong showing boosts draft stock

By AUSTIN BROAD

Staff Writer

Limitations only exist if you allow them to.

Just ask 2018 NFL Draft prospect Shaquem Griffin, the former University of Central Florida linebacker who had his hand amputated as a young boy, but he has been turning heads over the last four years and is now weeks away from being drafted into the NFL.

Every year the NFL Scouting Combine is held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indiannapolis Ind. And every year there is one prospect who wows every single scout in attendance.

This year, it was Griffin’s turn.

At the combine players are subjected to drills like the 40-yard dash, bench press, broad jump, vertical jump and many more.

Griffin got everyone’s attention when he strapped on his prosthetic hand and put up 20 reps of 225 lbs in the bench press.

After his impressive bench press performance social media erupted, NFL stars such as Richard Sherman, J.J. Watt and Von Miller showed their support for Griffin via twitter.

No one thought Griffin could top his bench press performance, then he lined up for the 40-yard dash.

At a weight of 227 lbs, Griffin ran the 40-yard dash at a blazing speed of 4.38 seconds, the fastest time posted by any linebacker in the combine.

To put this into perspective, future Hall-of-Fame running back Adrian Peterson ran a 4.40 40-yard dash, Griffin put his athleticism on display and had one of the most memorable combines in the history of the event.

But Griffin has been on the NFL radar long before the combine, in 2016 Griffin was named the American Athletic Conference (AAC) Defensive Player of the Year.

He recorded 92 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks.

Griffin followed his amazing 2016 season up with another stellar campaign in 2017. He recorded 74 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, a team-high seven sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles. Through it all he has never let his disability limit his performance on the field. He has battled through everything and succeeded at every level. Now he will take his talents to the best football league in the world and on the weekend of April 26, 2018 Griffin will wait to hear his name called by one of the 32 NFL franchises at the NFL Draft.