Students learn Etiquette

By HYOJUNG MAY LEE

Staff Writer

Giving a nice, neat and elegant impression is all you want to do at a business dinner table.

The Centre for Student Engagement and Leadership (CSEL) invited all students to the 5th Annual

Dinner Etiquette event to help them learn the proper form for business dining.

Sixty-five guests in casual attire attended to learn how to navigate business dinners, while networking and enjoying a delicious, three-course meal from Niagara College’s very own Benchmark Restaurant, at the Niagara-on-the-Lake campus, Feb. 7.

Use of utensils, appropriate attire and general table rules and manners – it seems like there are many things you have to remember and follow, but the most important concept of dining etiquette is to make yourself comfortable and confident.

Sarah Scott, manager of dining operations at Benchmark, facilitated the event.

She said the event provides an opportunity to learn practical skills, including how to hold cutlery and how to sit properly at the table.

“It just helps you be prepared for life skills,” said Scott.

Caner Akin, a Geographic Information Systems (GIS) program student, said he came to the event because he knows how important dinner etiquette is in the business world.

“When I was in Turkey (his country), I often had dinner with my clients since I was working with my father at my parents’ company. If you have a business meeting, knowing etiquette is important. You need to know and use all of them. We’re going to show ourselves better than normal. I think it’s really important.”

Scott gave an hour of practical etiquette instruction to participants. Afterward, with the formally served three-course meal by Benchmark staff, participants applied and practiced etiquette.

A simple rule to keep in mind is always smile and be aware of your body language. In a professional setting, showcasing proper etiquette and a favorable attitude can influence important decisions or opportunities.

Laura Cicchino, a student transition program co-ordinator at the CSEL, said, “They might be applying for jobs and meeting with different industries or professionals, just to get them ready for that and instruct them on what is proper dining etiquette and how to show up to an interview, how to talk to other professionals in an industry setting or dining setting.”

Akin said it was a pleasure to attend the dinner. “This event was really good. Nice people, delicious food, free conversation,” he said.

“We talked about many things and I learned something worthy. It was a great event.”

CSEL provides students with a variety of events, workshops and activities for self-development by way of getting involved on and off campus.

For more information, visit getinvolved.niagaracollege.ca/organization/getinvolved