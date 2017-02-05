Superbowl LI: Predictions

Search
- #patriots kick a field goal putting the #SuperBowl score at 3-21 for #AtlantaFalcons as half time runs out.
- #Falcons score another touchdown putting the score 21-0 for Atlanta at the #SuperBowl
- The #Falcons have scored a second touchdown with a flag, putting the score at 13-0 for Atlanta at the #SuperBowl
- The first touchdown of the #SuperBowl goes to #Falcons
- The #SuperBowl coin toss has happened, with George Bush sr. flipping the the coin with #Falcons winning the toss and opting to defer.
-
