Suspects arrested in Quebec City mosque shooting

By Angel-Leighia Chapman-Klaassen

Staff Writer

UPDATE: Lone suspect identified as Alexandre Bissonnette, who has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder, according to the Quebec City Police Department.

Two men were arrested in Quebec City after they opened fire in a mosque around 8 p.m., leaving six men dead and five in critical condition.

Three of those five are in intensive care.

A witness claims that there were roughly 40 people inside the mosque when the men began firing, since the shooting occurred around the time of evening prayers.

“The bullets hit people who were praying. People who were praying lost their lives. A bullet passed right over my head,” said another witness who spoke as a radio guest on Radio-Canada and wished to remain anonymous.

“There were even kids,” he continued. “There was even a three year old who was with his father.”

The mosque had two floors, on the first floor the men were praying, and women and children were on the second floor.

According to Insp. Denis Turcotte the Quebec City Police Department deployed 2000 officers once they realized how serious the event was.

The shooters opened fire at around 8:00 p.m. and by 10:30 p.m. police say the situation was under control.

Police arrested one suspect nearby the mosque and attained custody of the other five kilometers from the downtown area of Quebec City, somewhere near l’île d’Orléans.

Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, spoke about the shooting, describing it as a “terrorist attack on Muslims in a center of worship and refuge.”

“Mulsim-Canadians are an important part of our national fabric, and these senseless acts have no place in our communities, cities and country,” Trudeau said.

Quebec Premier Phillip Couillard also made a statement at the news conference, saying that even though police have not declared this an act of terrorism it should be treated as such.

“It’s a murderous act directed at a specific community. I think the majority of citizens, not just in Quebec but elsewhere, would describe it that way” he said.

In total 19 people were wounded, and 39 escaped the mosque without injuries.

Quebec City police opened a contact line to the Quebec provincial police for anyone with information on the attack, and so far have received nearly 50 calls.

The mosque posted a thank you message on their Facebook page saying “thank you for the hundreds of compassionate messages coming from everywhere.”

Premier Couillard also gave a message to the Quebec Muslim community during a news conference, stating “We are with you. You are at home and you are welcome at home.”