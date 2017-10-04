Taylor Swift’s brand in changing once again

By APRIL HOUNSOME

Staff Writer

Taylor Swift’s Look What You Made Me Do and …Ready for It? are several steps away from the original image portrayed by her first album. It was huge jump in music style from her fourth album Red to her fifth, 1989, and it seems we’re in for another.

…Ready for It?, Swift’s second single, debuted at number 4 on the Billboard 100, with her sister single up ahead at number 1. …Ready for It? has a classic Taylor Swift sounding chorus, while the verses are practically rapping.

The first line is a complete surprise, “Knew he was a killer, first time that I saw him.”

The first time it’s played it sounds like Swift is speaking about a serial killer. Serial heartbreaker is apparently what she means, as is explained in the next sentence. “Wonder how many girls he had loved and left haunted.”

The bridge talks about companionship with the lyrics, “You’ll never be alone.” It seems to allude to the love being secret, “No one has to know.”

The chorus is longing, wanting someone and certain she’s going to get him. “In the middle of the night, in my dreams, I know I’m gonna be with you, so I’ll take my time. Are you ready for it?”

Her second verse reveals she’s not a good person either, as she says, “Me, I was a robber, first time that he saw me, stealing hearts and running off and never saying sorry.”

The rest of the song all ties together nicely, keeping a similar beat for the verses and a strong one for the chorus. All in all, it’s a stellar song, well done and with the potential to beat out Look What You Made Me Do.

While …Ready for It? is the most recent, Look What You Made Me Do, her leading single, is the one with a video, and it’s edgy.

Swift begins by crawling her way out of the ground, the background beat only making this scene more dramatic.

Throughout the song she consistently relates to the words, “The old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Oh, ’cause she’s dead.” Swift mocks her old singles and music videos, by standing her current self at the top of a tower of climbing Taylor Swifts.

The song has several references to arguments with singer Kanye West, reality star Kim Kardashian and singer Katy Perry, including a bathtub scene that appears to be the robbery ordeal Kardashian went through.

At the end, there’s a conversation between the characters from Look What You Made Me Do, during which the new one snap at the older ones. One of the characters even references another, saying, “What’s with that bitch?”

Yikes. Where is Swift going with all of this?

Will we be able to call her newest album a pop album? Or is Swift taking a completely different route in her music again? Her lyrics certainly are.

Looking at a bit of background, 1989 is Swift’s first truly pop album, with seven singles released, including, Shake it Off, Blank Space and Bad Blood. 1989 won Swift two Grammys, one for Best Pop Vocal Album and another for Album of the Year. Bad Blood won her a Grammy for Best Music Video. Bad Blood is reportedly about her feud with Perry.

Swift’s album Red hinted at pop. It was released in 2012, with the singles, We are Never Ever Getting Back Together and Begin Again. Swift later released five other singles, the most successful being I Knew You Were Trouble, a song allegedly about Harry Styles, her ex-boyfriend.

Before that, Swift’s single Mean from her third album, Speak Now, won her two Grammys – one for Best Country Song and another for Best Country Solo Performance.

Fearless, her second album, won a Grammy for Best Country Album, with her song White Horse winning Best Country Song.