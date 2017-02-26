Team Ontario advances to final with 7-5 win over Northern Ontario

By COREY LEBLANC

Staff Writer

It was another close game for Rachel Homan against Krista McCarville.

With a chance at the final on the line, two teams from Ontario faced off Saturday night in a clash for a date with Manitoba.

The last time these two teams met, the game would be decided in extra ends. On this night, the intensity picked from where it left off, but it was Team Ontario that would emerge victorious once again.

Homan and Co. now have to play their third game in four nights against a Manitoba team that has defeated them twice in convincing fashion.

Let’s look at the key points from Saturday night’s bout at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines.

Game 13: vs. Northern Ontario @7:30 (Sheet C)

Rachel Homan tosses a stone down the rink in game vs. Northern Ontario. PHOTO BY COREY LEBLANC

In the third game of the page playoffs, the semi-finals, Krista McCarville walked onto Sheet C just hours after defeating Chelsea Carey and team Canada in the 3-4 game.

Fire in her eyes after losing the last game by such a narrow margin, McCarville’s team Northern Ontario looked spirited and every player was making their shots.

In the second end, however, Homan’s team would crowd the house. With the hammer, Homan would deliver a stone that would cap off a four-point effort.

Homan had her girls in this one. The team as a whole shot 92 per cent, but it was Joanne Courtney who picked up the average with her 99 per cent performance on 20 stones.

“Really strong game by my team and we’re pretty excited to be in the final,” said Homan after the game. “We had a strong game yesterday it was just a couple of shot here and there… I think today we were just a hair sharper.”

Homan has to hope some of that momentum carries over as they move ahead now to face a team from Manitoba that has outscored them 18-13 in two games so far this tournament.

The percentage battle has been pretty close between Ontario and Manitoba, the teams are shooting 83 and 84 per cent respectively in their first two games head-to-head.

The first stone will be tossed at roughly 7;30 p.m. Sunday night, in what promises to be a dramatic finish to a fantastic week of curling.