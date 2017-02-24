Team Ontario is talk of the tournament

By COREY LEBLANC



Staff Writer

We are now through day five at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts here at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines. Dozens of games have been played and after it’s all said and done, Rachel Homan’s team Ontario are the talk of the tournament as the round robin begins to wind down.

Ontario began their week by knocking off one of the toughest teams in Chelsea Carey’s team Canada. We now know four days later that it was no fluke and it was, in fact, a precursor for what the rest of the tournament would have in store.

With day five now in the books, we can look back at the action that took place between team Ontario and their opponents on Wednesday and look ahead to the games still to be played on Thursday.

Game 8: vs. Team Newfoundland and Labrador @9:30 (Sheet C)

Entering the day at 2-4, Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) and skip, Stacie Curtis had quite an uphill battle against the undefeated squad from Ontario.

This game would be played out until the very last draw and it was the skip for Ontario, Rachel Homan who was the story of the game. She shot 96 per cent in this one with authority. She made her key shots, had a pair of double take outs and managed to steal a crucial two point in the eighth end on a splendid take out from Emma Miskew.

This one was close until the bitter end and until that two-point swing in the eighth, Ontario never led the game by more than two points. The close affair increased anticipation and made the game exciting to watch. And made for some shaky shooting in the latter half of the game. Homan, through it all, was the rock.

“We just really just try to keep it close up to the halfway point and then we take control from there,” said Miskew after the game. “Because ten-end games are really – it’s a long time, so if things aren’t going your way early as long as you can keep it close, in the second half of the game if you have a good half that’ll determine the end score.”

Dozens of elementary schools were in attendance, bearing signs, cheering loud and certainly making Homan’s group feel the love from the home crowd.

“It was definitely noisier. The kids are great though, I’m glad the schools are coming out here. It’s good for them to see a competition like this live because it’s super fun,” said Miskew. “We love being the home team for sure. We just need to communicate a little louder when [the kids] are here.”

Team Ontario walks away from this tight matchup and maintain their perfect record of 8-0. Final score in this one: 6-4.

Game 9: vs. Team Northern Ontario @2:30 (Sheet D)

In the featured game on Wednesday afternoon, Team Homan and Ontario took on the 4-2 rink from Northern Ontario (NO) led by Krista McCarville.

This game was by far the most entertaining so far as the game would ultimately be decided by the final stone in the eleventh end.

Some key moments in game that Ontario might want to forget:

* In the fourth end, Rachel Homan gets a key double take out and manages to take three point in an end for the first time in the tournament.

* In the sixth end, with the hammer, Homan attempts a seeing-eye shot between two NO stones. She had an inch of wiggle room on either side and fortune would not be on her side. She missed by a fraction of a hair. After the game, Homan had this to say:

“Crushing. It was exactly what we wanted and we just caught the line and we couldn’t quite hold it. It was perfect and it just kind of curled up a little too much because it was on that center line. Definitely hard to swallow.”

* In the tenth end, Homan had an open draw to the button for the win and again would be cursing the curling gods and she missed by a fraction of a centimeter. The measurement would rule a point in favour of NO. The game would move into an eleventh end, the first extra frame for team Ontario this tournament.

Homan would nail the same open draw with the hammer in the eleventh end. Final score here: 7-6 team Ontario. The club strives for perfection and have just that through their first nine games. A perfect 9-0 headed into Thursday guarantees them a playoff berth and keeps the momentum rolling in their favour. After the game, team Ontario looked physically exhausted. It’ll be tough for them in round robin play on Thursday as they play team Quebec (6-3) in early morning play and then come back for their night game against Manitoba (8-1).

Standings (Headed into play on Thursday)

Team Ontario 9-0

Manitoba 8-1

Canada 7-1

Quebec 6-3

Northern Ontario 5-3

North-West Territories 4-4

Alberta 4-4

Prince-Edward Island 2-6

Newfoundland and Labrador 2-6

Nova Scotia 2-6

British Columbia 1-8

Saskatchewan 0-8