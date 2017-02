By COREY LEBLANC

Staff Writer

Third time was the charm, in many a case on Sunday night in St. Catharines.

The Scotties Tournament of Hearts concluded with a final between Manitoba and Ontario with a spot in the World Championships on the line.

Manitoba and Ontario created something of a rivalry in the competition. The team had played each in two matches already, with Manitoba winning both games and outscoring Homan’s group by a 18-13 margin. The teams battled and see-sawed their way to draw after the tenth end, but it would be Ontario who would emerge victorious as a two-spot in the eleventh secured the 8-6 win.

After two losses, earlier in the week, it would take just one more game for Ontario to crack Michelle Englot’s team from Manitoba as Homan captured her third Scotties title at the age of 27.

Homan becomes the youngest player in the history of the Scotties to have three titles as a skip. She’s on pace to shatter the previous record of six, held by Colleen Jones (1982, 1999, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004)

In a game that can only be described as a fairy tale ending for Team Ontario, the Scotties’ finals would go to an extra end for the first time ever. Capping off a fantastic tournament in front of a near sold out Meridian Centre.

Game 14: vs. Manitoba @7:30 (Sheet C)

Rachel Homan throws one of her stones in a game against Manitoba. PHOTO BY COREY LEBLANC

With so much on the line, you expected both team to come out and fire their best games of the tournament in the final.

It was Team Englot who got on the board first, but not without some good stones by Rachel Homan. She forced Englot’s hand a forced her to take a single in the first end.

Then in the second, Team Ontario would respond in a big way, putting up three in the second end and jumping out to 3-1 lead. Team Homan was 11-0 at the Scotties during games in which they had the lead.

The three-spot in the second also was the first time Ontario had led Manitoba in the whole tournament. Fighting and desperately, Manitoba would rally trail 5-4 by the eighth end.

In a very close affair, hammer often gets the last laugh. Team Homan carried the hammer into the eleventh end with the score tied at 6. The extra frame marked the first time a Scotties had gone into an extra frame in the finals (as per the Meridian Centre Twitter account).