Tech giants push back on Trump’s immigration ban

Silicon Valley just got political as more than 100 tech giants have gathered to file a legal brief against U.S. President Donald Trump’s controversial 90-day immigration ban.

In the brief, the companies make the argument that operations were affected by the ban and that the order is unconstitutional, “inflicting significant harm on American business, innovation and growth.”

The opening argument says that, “America proudly describes itself as a ‘nation of immigrants’,” adding “nearly all of us can trace our lineage to another country.”

The argument continues, outlining that immigrants are some of the country’s greatest innovators and that the order “hinders the ability of American companies to attract great talent; increases the costs imposed on business; makes it more difficult for American firms to compete in the international marketplace; and gives global enterprises a new, significant incentive to build operations—and hire new employees—outside the United States.”

Among the signatures listed on the document were representatives of the heavy hitters Microsoft, Apple, Google and Intel, with social media companies Facebook, Twitter and Reddit also offering their support for the movement.

“It’s painful to see the personal cost of this executive order on our colleagues,” said Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai in a memo to his employees obtained by Bloomberg News.

“We’ve always made our view on immigration issues known publicly and will continue to do so.”

Google has also set up an emergency fund for those affected by the ban, offering $4 million in support in the largest humanitarian effort in the company’s history.

Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, has rallied behind the tech community’s outcry, adding his companies to the list on Feb. 6 after hearing about the brief.

Despite this, Musk is also part of a business advisory council to the Trump administration and is still an active member.

Notable companies absent from the list included mobile giants Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T and Sprint, which may be leaning on the current government’s support for the long rumored Sprint and T-Mobile merger and AT&T’s attempt to acquire Time Warner Cable.

The Trump administration defended the ban on Feb. 7 when Judges of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals questioned whether or not the order targeted people over their religious beliefs, also asking if they could present verifiable evidence that individuals from the seven countries impacted by the ban were actually a danger to the United States of America.