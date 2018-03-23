The body is Welland artist’s canvas

By RAVVERNON SINGH

Staff Writer

Bobby T left the abstraction of art school behind to enter the real-life world of tattoo artistry

To literally describe the life of Bobby T as just “cool” would be an understatement. He is a tattoo artist who also collects guns, cars and builds and rides custom motorcycles apart from living in a trailer during the camping season.

As a country kid, Bobby grew up with no cable and Internet, which taught him to appreciate art and make something cool with anything that he had kicking around. Bobby does not have a fairytale story about how it all started. He was going to art school when he got a job offer at a tattoo shop, which he accepted.

Eventually, when things started to wear on him, he quit school and started tattooing full-time and things worked out perfectly. But that does not mean he is not great at what he does. His more than 4,000 Instagram followers and long appointment list are proof of how much his work is loved and appreciated.

Bobby’s biggest inspiration in life was his father, a self-taught machinist and a jack-of-all-trades, who developed a love for cars and motorcycles.

His favourite tattoo style is neo-traditional, “which is traditional imagery with different line weights and more colours than just traditional tattooing,” he says.

Apart from enjoying “colour stuff” he does not specialize in any tattoo style, saying “Whatever somebody comes with through the door, I can do it.”

He runs a tattoo shop in downtown Welland by the name of Sleepy Hollow Studio, inspired by the story The Legend of Sleepy Hollow by Washington Irving.