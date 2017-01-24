The console wars have played out

By COREY LEBLANC

Staff Writer

There once was a time when gamers had few outlets to express themselves.

Whether it was at the arcade with your friends or at home with your ColecoVision, gamers of the past had very little to associate with their style of gameplay.

Thirty years has changed quite a bit for the gaming industry. We have communities now and the social aspect of gaming has become the experience, among other things.

As new-age gamers, we tend to lend ourselves to one gaming console throughout our gaming lives. This rite of passage exists among most gamers who vary from PC players to “Nintendites” (what I call a Nintendo player).

Gamers adhere to a brand and play games almost exclusively from that brand’s console, no matter how crappy that brand has become (yes, I’m looking at you, Sonic the Hedgehog).

In the post-8-bit era of gaming, however, we’ve seen three brands dominate the home-console market – Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo. Each brand has spawned a community of gamers who consider themselves loyal to their console. This rift was commonly known as the “console wars.”

But those days of petty fights are over and I’m about to prove why.

For every console, what will never change is the desire from the gamer to play a game that satisfies them. In the past, the big three have all delivered a certain experience that was similar in controls but had characteristics unique to their console and they seldom sacrificed the integrity of their brand.

The newest wave of consoles hitting the shelves is changing the status quo and might have even ended the console wars all together. Just look at some of the evidence.

I’ll start by stating that this analysis doesn’t include PC gaming because the platform has remained relatively the same for the last decade and the community never really was a part of the console wars to begin with. Where I will start, however, is with Sony.

The revolutionaries at Sony have been challenging gamers to branch out since the early days of their development. In 2003, they released the EyeToy for the PlayStation 2. Simple in its design and gameplay, the EyeToy was one of the first home consoles to introduce motion controls to their games. It is believed that this software would eventually serve as inspiration for the Nintendo Wii’s style of gameplay.

When the PS Move came out in 2010, many gamers thought Microsoft would follow suit and that motion gaming would become the norm across all platforms. The Move flopped by industry standards and it was back to the drawing board for Sony, until just recently.

When the PlayStation VR first dropped in October, it shook up the way we play games all together. *Drops mic*

The console is the first semi-affordable, commercial VR kit to hit the market, meaning that for the first time, gamers could be completely submerged into their games in the comfort of their living rooms, without paying an arm and a leg. It’s easy to see how this innovation has changed the game. Sony has gone into left field and taken the literal hands-on approach to gaming. They even repurposed those useless PS Move controllers and gave the brand loyalists an opportunity to cash in on an otherwise failed product. The first games for the VR were a nice sample for what’s to come. They almost seem to serve as an introduction for future games, with some games heavily focused on simple controls, maybe to get a feel for the software. Reviewers noted, however, that the graphics for the PSVR are noticeably lower than that of its direct competitors, the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift, but that was likely to avoid higher costs of the final product.

With Sony taking its plight to the VR market, it has abandoned the classic console wars and branched off into new territory, away from the classic hand-held controller and into the future of gaming as we know it. To date, the PS4 crushes its console competitors and is the best-selling home console of 2016. Safe to say that if the console wars had continued, Sony would have dropped the A-bomb.

Microsoft on the other hand has, for the most part, introduced little innovation in the way the Xbox is set up. Since the release of the first console in 2001, the controller shape, style, buttons and features have changed ever so slightly, something that really gives gamers a sense of familiarity. Where Microsoft hits its high note on the gaming front is in its ability to make games an interactive and social experience. It has run one of the best and most successful online communities for gamers in the console-war era. What’s not surprising is that while maintaining a relatively static game-play style, Microsoft has managed the worst sales to date on its Xbox One, having sold just 25 million home consoles (as of November 2016). In remaining par for the course, Microsoft has accepted that its bread and butter lies in its online community. So long as Call of Duty and preteens exist, so too will Xbox One’s competitive edge.

Finally, we shift to Nintendo. And this is where we finally start to see why the console wars are over.

Nintendo has taken the “home” out of the home console, or so it seems. With trailers for the Nintendo Switch dropping at last year’s E3 convention, it was obvious that Nintendo was taking the home console brand and giving it the GameBoy treatment. There’s no need to explain some of the ways Nintendo has tried to revamp itself since the GameCube. What’s impressive to see is that Nintendo now relies on its portable gaming consoles more than its plug and play at home. The 3DS outsold the WiiU fivefold. You’re reading that right – fivefold. Thus, the Nintendo Switch (Nintendo’s newest gem that is set to release in March of this year) is trying to embody the feeling of a home console with an on-the-go feature that should revitalize the brand. With this approach, Nintendo has made its niche in the portable gaming genre, and, once again, distanced itself from its biggest competitors.

After all that, what I’m trying to say is the big three in console gaming are no longer comparable. The new wave of consoles has created a major divide and possibly ended the console wars forever.

Just how could we compare the inventiveness of the PSVR with the status quo of the Xbox One and the on-the-go style of the Nintendo Switch? They’re not only in different leagues, they aren’t even playing the same game anymore. All three companies are taking a very different approach to how we, the gamers, enjoy our getaway from the real world.