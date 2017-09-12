The danger of being a master-of-none

RAVVERNON SINGH

Columnist

I was raised in a family full of jacks of all trades and masters of none.

My grandfather changed three careers in his life: an electrician, an aerial photographer in the Indian Air Force, and a petroleum scientist.

My father switched so many careers in his life that he cannot recall all of them.

I was born in a small town in northern India. My town is a valley surrounded by mountains from all sides.

Being raised amongst nature, far away from big cities and huge skyscrapers and modern technology, I had the problem of being distracted very easily.

I lacked the focus and dedication that was required to complete a job, which made me inattentive and lazy.

Although I was always very passionate about my interests, I could never really finish what I started.

I believe the main cause for how my character traits presently are is my

upbringing.

Every now and then, I was introduced to a new gadget, toy, or hobby that I became excited about.

As I started getting the hang of it, my father would introduce me to something new and I would forget the old one and lay my hands over the new one.

It’s not that I didn’t like the previous one, but I used to be so excited about

the new one that I completely forgot about the previous thing.

This habit molded me in such a manner that I started losing focus in my life. I couldn’t really think of one particular thing for which I had a passion. I was a district level shooter, a national level skater, a very good swimmer. I learned to play the guitar, the tabla, and even the harmonium; I was into adventure sports, motorcycles and also had a thing for travelling. I had done so many things in my life and I had liked all of them so much that I would barely be able to decide which one I could do for the rest of my life.

Eventually a time came when my school was about to be over and I had to choose a field that I could major in. That is when I started facing the real problems.

Even though I had so much in my mind to do, I was blank because I couldn’t focus on one thing. The solution that I came up with was to major in not just one field, but multiple fields and then build a proper career out of it. Such a career would help me live all my dreams and pursue all my passions.

Thus, I am presently studying journalism at Niagara College, and this is the first step towards my journey of pursuing all my dreams.

I have seen what happens when my mind is running across so many interests.

This could be a healthy practice, but also could be a very dangerous one. Choosing the right college major with all of the passions was a very tough decision in my life and I believe that there are others who face similar problems, too.

My advice to all the people who face such problems would be to at least try and become a master at one of the things you like so that you can build a career out of it.

A few things that you may consider while choosing your college major:

· Make sure that you really like or enjoy doing what you’re majoring in, because you will be doing it for the rest of your life.

· Shortlist your passions, and do each of them for a period of time and choose the one that you enjoyed the most.

· If you have various interests you cannot choose from, try mixing a few of your interests together and doing multiple majors to shape up the career for yourself.

· Professional advice from an academic advisor or an education consultant can also be beneficial in making the right decision.

· If you cannot choose a particular passion, consider taking an aptitude test and seeing which things you are better at.

· If you are choosing a major just because it is presently popular and everyone else is doing it, does not mean you are made for it. It could become a huge disappointment for you in the future.