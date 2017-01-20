The death of liberal democracy

By KATHLEEN DRISCOLL

Staff Writer

The future of American liberal democracy looks bleak.

That’s the assessment of three Brock University professors who took part in a panel discussion on the implications of a Trump presidency, held Wednesday at the St. Catharines Public Library.

The round table discussion titled “The Rise of Trumpism: What’s Next for the United States, Canada and the World?” had Brock Political Science professors Leah Bradshaw, Stefan Dolgert and Blayne Haggart analyzing the methods that garnered Trump his election win and looked at the potential outcomes the results of 2016 election could have on American domestic and foreign policy, particularly in relation to the Canada-US relationship.

The panelists each took their own approach when speaking on the topic, invoking ideas from sources ranging from Plato’s Republic to the Martin Scorsese film GoodFellas. Each panelist kept coming back to the concept of tyranny and fascist regimes of the past and present.

Dolgert drew out a detailed comparison between Trump’s rise to prominence to the rise of fascist regimes in the 1930s, particularly his purposeful use of blatant deception during his campaign along with the fervour of his supporters. “Trump voters have a desire for dominance and a certain kind of identity and don’t care about his contradictory rhetoric,” he explained.

The professor cited Trump’s appointment of alt-right pundit Steve Bannon as White House chief strategist, a sign that his administration may employ false flag operations, a practice in which one party or government conducts an operation and makes it appear as though it was sponsored by another party or government. “We can expect to see more mass manipulation and more false flag operations. Things are going to get a lot worse,” he said.

“I think the fact that we’re debating, ‘is he more like Hitler or is he more like Mussolini?’ tells us that no matter where he falls on the spectrum this is a problem,” said Haggart during the discussion. The associate professor focused on the implications this new presidency could have on Canadian politics. Haggart took a pessimistic stance, saying the promise of an authoritarian presidency would have negative effects on the state of liberal democratic ideals in the United States which would adversely have an effect on Canada. He also took issue with Canada’s ability to be a world leader in liberal democratic ideals, feeling the country to be “too marginal” on the world stage for that to be of any real sway.

“I don’t think Donald Trump is an isolated incident,” said Bradshaw speaking to the rise of far left political landscapes in western liberal democracies. Bradshaw analyzed Trump’s election win as a backlash against the globalizing nature of liberal democratic ideas through the lens of Plato and Aristotle. “Trump is just one manifestation of this backlash against liberal democratic civilization and personally I think it’s going to get worse.”