The end of a great winning streak for the Knights

By COREY LEBLANC

Columnist

This is the best Niagara Knights basketball team we’ve seen since the turn of the century.

I can say that with certainty, I have the stats to back me up.

The team is coming off its longest winning streak in 17 seasons and their streak-breaking loss to Sheridan is a road-bump at best.

This team is a slam dunk to make the playoffs. They’re white hot, sporting a 9-2 record, and if they sweep this weekend’s series against the last place Sault Cougars (0-12) they’ll have punched their ticket to the post-season.

Their only losses during the season have come against the division-leading Sheridan Bruins. The dialogue in the dressing room has been about playoffs and beating the Bruins in the Western final.

If you need more justification for the Knight’s overconfidence, just check out their stats. They’re scoring, defending and working together like no other team in Knights history. Also, they’re making smarter plays than in years past and what’s even scarier is they keep on getting better.

16-17 Knights Men vs. Knights History:

Winning percentage

71-72 1.000 70-71; 99-00; 02-03 .833 16-17 .818 08-09 .778 03-04; 04-05 .750

Points Per Game

96-97 94.8 16-17 89.7 15-16 86.3 02-03 85.2 85-86 84.6

Longest Winning Streak

71-72 Won 16 16-17; 99-00 Won 9 04-05 Won 7 96-97; 01-02 Won 6

3PT Shooting PCT (At least 40 ATTEMPTS)

Player PCT (%) Year Lequan Hylton 47.3 16-17 Dave Morrison 45.5 15-16 Anto Raic 43.3 12-13 Rheinhold Klassen 39.0 95-96

Rebounds Per Game

Player AVG Year Rashad Morley 11.6 11-12 Jordon McDonald 8.8 16-17 Van Hutchinson 8.7 16-17 Anto Raic 7.8 12-13 Delroy Grandison 7.1 14-15

Field-Goal Shooting PCT (At least 100 ATTEMPTS)

Player PCT (%) Year Delroy Grandison .549 14-15 Darian Rowe .517 12-13 Keith Tenney .473 95-96 Jordon McDonald .472 15-16 Levi Makuna .472 16-17

Steals Per Game

Player STL/G Year Marako Lundy 2.9 15-16 Van Hutchinson 2.6 16-17 Cosmos Smith 2.2 09-10 Delroy Grandison 2.0 14-15 Maxwell Dottin 2.0 14-15

Team 3-PT Shooting PCT

Year PCT 16-17 33.6 95-96 32.5 12-13 32.0

Team FG Shooting PCT

Year PCT 16-17 43.4 15-16 42.1 95-96 41.5

Highest Scoring Single Game

Year Points 96-97 129 16-17 128 10-11 117 85-86 112