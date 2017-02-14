The fight for equality and pockets

By MEGAN BEAM

The general idea of women not needing pockets in their jeans simply because they are capable of carrying their belongings in a large bag or purse is no excuse for top brand companies to exclude them entirely.

But this isn’t a new problem. For most of history women’s clothing didn’t have any pockets. It was only in recent years, as smartphones continued to grow in size, that the women of the world start speaking up, because to any woman who has had to endure having to use the pockets given to them by fashion designers knows there is no feasible way an Apple iPhone or Samsung smartphone will be fitting in the pocket.

“For me, my preference would be that all pants, excluding some dress pants, should have working pockets,” says Kristine Adams, 49. “If there is a certain look of the pant that wouldn’t go with pockets then I suppose that is fine and if I don’t like that look or feel then I wouldn’t purchase them.”

Adams isn’t the only one who believes functioning pockets shouldn’t be excluded from women’s clothing. Kelsey Hess, 28, is among the many women who agree.

“I definitely think women’s clothes should have pockets. Why fashion designers think we shouldn’t have pockets is beyond me. They think, ‘Oh this accentuates the body more than a pocket would, so I’m going to put a bunch of bedazzled beads all over the legs to look like a shiny piñata.’ To me, that is absurd,” says Hess.

“Having a pocket would actually be nice. Maybe only one, if not two, but I feel like I’m asking for a lot here. Don’t get me wrong, there are designer handbags and purses girls can use to put their stuff in, but that starts to add up in weight, so it’s like we’re trying to carry a cement block in our hands just to look nice,” she continued.

Taking a step back into the history of pockets, while men’s clothing started to see traces of pockets as early as the 1600s, it wasn’t the case for women. Starting in the 1700s, women had to get crafty if they wished to carry their belongings with them.

While men’s pockets were normally sewn into their garments just as they are today, women wrapped a small sack with a string around their waists and would tuck it beneath their petticoats. Not only were these difficult to access given the number of layers of clothing a women typically wore in those times, it was hardly flattering either.

Moving forward into the 1800s where the same unflattering hip purse became an accessory, the overall design started to become far more elaborate as women began sewing on embellishments and unique embroidered designs.

During this time, another large step was taken by designers: adding slits in dresses to offer them access to these hanging pouches beneath their dresses.

It was in the 1900s when the first type of handbag was created. Reticules, as they were called, were these minuscule bags carried by women on their hands instead of being hung around their waist.

As time continued, like those small hip pouches a century before them, these small handbags grew more elaborate in design and decoration.

They were also a symbol of status for many women. The smaller reticules weren’t large enough to carry money and in those days, a wealthy woman tended to leave the money-handling to the men.

Women who carried larger reticules were looked down upon because it meant that woman worked and wasn’t able to stay at home and sip tea with her friends.

But that was then. What about now?

Even some men are bewildered and don’t understand the reasoning behind it.

“I hate it. I’m always the one stuck having to carry all their belongings,” says 23-year-old Zachary Carney. “I just think it’s weird because for things like jeans there is obviously enough room, but they just don’t and no one knows why.”

Reported by the Spectator back in 2011, fashion designer Christian Dior in 1954 once stated, “Men have pockets to keep things in, women for decoration.”

It’s humorous to think that even though it has been more than 60 years since Dior gave that statement, women are still having to deal with industries which supposedly focus on women constantly dodging the people it markets to.

“I definitely would consider this discrimination against women, because they can sure make sexy lingerie with little bows and ribbons but they can’t give us darn pockets,” says Hess.

The question has been raised about inherent sexism within the fashion industry as mid-range fashion is considered to be a male dominated business driven by how design and fabric better fits the body rather than form and function.

“Maybe they just don’t think girls want to use pockets,” says Hess. “I honestly couldn’t tell you why we don’t have them.”

Hess also says she isn’t afraid to go into a store and purchase pants and shorts designed for men because she not only finds them to be a more comfortable fit and of higher quality, but for the simple reason that they possess real pockets.

The general response as to why designers seem to outright refuse adding proper pockets to women’s clothing is for a few reasons. Among them, those designer handbags and purses would no longer have a purpose if women were given pockets, and the extra piece of fabric required to fashion a pocket would add too much bulk along a women’s thigh and in turn cause a women to become less flattering and ruin the fantasized hourglass figure.

Many designers have stated pockets are “too ugly” for their clothing while others have agreed that women don’t need pockets to begin with.

Which brings us to the switch to giving women fake pockets on their pants, because women saying they would like to have pockets means they want them solely for design and show, right? Give women the pockets and the look they want their pants to have while also minimizing the extra bulk a real pocket would bring.

“Fake pockets, for me personally, are very frustrating. If they are designed to minimize the bulkiness then I feel that a thin fabric could be chosen instead to create the ‘pocket’ without the added bulk,” says Adams. “For women with slightly bigger mid- and rear-sections, pockets help to slim and minimize the appearance of extra weight. I personally feel that pocket-less pants draw more attention to the ‘problem areas’ and therefore make a woman look larger.”

Adams believes even though women carry purses to transport their personal items, women across the globe would still appreciate and even benefit from having pockets; particularly when they don’t want to carry purses.

A man is able to grab his keys, phone and wallet when heading out for the day and is able to place them in his pocket, whereas a woman doing the exact same thing either has to carry all her belongings in her hand or she is forced to carry a weighted purse with her when she doesn’t need to be carting around the extra weight.

No woman wants to carry her entire life around when heading out to the movies or a venue where she is unable to set her purse down, let alone keep an eye on it. Women want the option to be able to bring the bare minimum and put those few items in their pockets.

And it is just that: women want options. Women aren’t looking for every piece of attire they own to have pockets, but having the option wouldn’t hurt. With that being said, some companies have started to hear the cries and have answered with starting to add functioning pockets to their brand of jeans.

Looking back at history, this issue is more than women not having pockets. This is women looking and asking for something as simple as equality.

“This is more important than a Donald Trump tweet, but somehow we highlight issues on verbal diarrhea instead of giving people pockets,” says Hess.