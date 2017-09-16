The fitness centre, where sweating is good

By BETH AUDET

Staff Writer

Just drop in and get sweaty.

That’s all it takes for staff and students to participate in fitness classes at the college according to Campus Recreation Coordinator Jenna Wilson.

Eliminating any upfront cost or sign-up commitment is helping to make fitness classes more accessible to prospective participants.

Simply surrender your ID card to the gym front desk in exchange for a silicone wristband and take advantage of the athletic facilities and unlimited classes.

Wilson, who has worked hard to re-vamp the fitness program over the past few years, says fitness classes give variety and allow people to explore fitness in a fun, diverse way while being social with their friends.

Wilson says students have previously favoured lower body and core classes because they tackle areas not always addressed in independent workouts.

Yoga classes are also well-attended and taught by a certified instructor.

This year, they will be adding an upper body blast class and trying to work on flexibility.

The goal, according to Wilson, is that someone could tailor a week’s worth of workouts simply by attending the different types of classes offered in the fitness centre.

“Our instructors are pretty good at tailoring the content of each of our fitness classes,” says Wilson. “Anybody can definitely participate.”

Fitness Co-ordinators and Niagara College graduates Kelsey Wozny and Koryn Freeman share responsibility for teaching the classes.

Freeman, a former Hamilton Ticats cheerleader who teaches Choreo Jam, a lighthearted dance class which Wilson refers to as “wildly successful,” says classes are busiest in September but there is usually enough space for everyone.

Fitness classes are currently running at the Welland campus in A205.

Classes will resume at the Niagara-on-the-Lake campus for the 2018/2019 school year when construction on the gym and studio space is expected to conclude.

Wilson is also looking into the possibility of running an extramural dance program which would compete with other colleges. Auditions for the dance program would be open to all students.

