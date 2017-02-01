The great Brady debate

By RYAN THORPE

Staff Writer

The greatest quarterback of all time?

Cheater?

Diva?

Overrated?

Clutch?

Almost everyone has an opinion on Tom Brady and they’re as varied as the people who hold them. Whether you love him or hate him, one thing cannot be denied: Brady has been one of the most successful quarterbacks of his generation.

On Sunday, Feb. 5, Brady and head coach Bill Belichick will make history, putting themselves in their seventh Super Bowl together. If the Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons in the matchup, Brady will have a Super Bowl championship ring for each finger on his right hand.

Niagara News decided to speak to students at the Welland campus, in order to get their opinion on the controversial quarterback.