The Niagara-On-The-Lake celebrates 22 years of the Icewine Festival

By CARLY SOLTESZ

Staff Writer

Despite the gloomy weather, the Icewine Festival in Niagara-on-the-Lake rolled out the barrels for yet another year of delicious ice wine and gourmet foods.

The festival, established 22 years ago in Niagara-on-the-Lake, had more than 20 wineries serving their ice wine and gourmet Icewine-inspired foods along Queen Street, in what is known as the Icewine Village.

Fire pits peppered the length of the street to keep attendees warm as they enjoyed their food and drinks and viewed the ice sculptures that adorned the village.

“I really enjoyed this year,” said Tiff Finora, a Niagara College alumnus.

“I tried a few new things, like a Shiraz icewine, and some of the food. I’m definitely coming back next weekend to sample the rest of what’s offered.”

The Niagara-on-the-Lake Icewine Festival, presented by the Niagara-on-the-Lake Chamber of Commerce, with sponsorship from the Tourism Partnership of Niagara, the Town of Niagara-on-the-Lake and the Wineries of Niagara-on-the-Lake, began Jan. 20 and will wrap up Jan. 29.

Extremely popular with tourists and wine-lovers from far and wide, the festival began with the Sparkle and Ice Diamond Gala at the historic Courthouse on Queen Street in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Closing weekend will see the White on Ice Dinner, “Flash and Panache: Icewine Cocktail Competition” and wrap up with the Shop, Sip, Sample and Savour event.

Didn’t have a chance to make it out yet? There’s still time to grab tickets and information at originalicewinefestival.com.