Three daily coffees could increase life span

By IRYNA RYBCHAK

Staff Writer



If you drink more than three cups of coffee per day, there is a chance for you to add years to your life.

Do you wake up and smell the coffee?

Are you ready to wait up to 10 minutes in line at the Shack or Tim Hortons because you desperately need the dose of caffeine?

Welcome to the coffee lovers’ (addicted) club.

Thirty-two out of 40 Niagara College students who were asked, drink two to four cups of coffee per day.

“Put your hands up who like coffee,” said graduate student Ksenia Naleykina while raising her hand, drinking her coffee with one sugar and two milk.

“I just love that brown aroma. People call me coffee addicted, but I believe that brown seeds are better than white powder.”

“I usually drink somewhere between two to 10 cups (of coffee),” says Amy Hoy, Greenhouse Technician program student.

“And I occasionally hit 15 on days that I have to stay up for 24 hours for work or school.”

Apparently, if you drink more than three cups of coffee per day, there is a possibility for you to live a longer life.

According to the study, made by the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition (EPIC), coffee consumption lowers all-cause mortality, including cancer.

More than 500,000 people from 10 European countries participated in this research.

EPIC compared the relationship between coffee consumption and all-cause mortality and cause-specific mortality.

Some skeptical experts do not agree with the study.

They explain that it is hard to say for sure if coffee prolongs the life or healthy lifestyle of coffee drinkers.

Coffee will always have its opponents and proponents.

“I think that coffee smells horrible and tastes worse,” says Beatrix Leonard, Game Development program student at Niagara College.

Ryan Hukla, president of Student Administrative Council, agrees with her.

“I do not enjoy the taste of coffee, and that is the reason I stay away from it.”

“I’ve also been told by friends that I already have enough energy and that adding caffeine would be going overboard.

Narmin Khairadast, Registered Practical Nursing program student says,

“During this time majority of the students are living off caffeine while studying for exams and midterms approaching.”

“I don’t drink coffee alone. As we all know it contains a high percentage of caffeine and caffeine impacts the heart by causing your heart rate to go up naturally and has a connection linked to coronary cardiac disease.”

“I stick to proper nutrients throughout my day or drink green tea that has great antioxidants for the heart and body as well as caffeine itself. We all are guilty of drinking caffeine even though we are aware of its negative effects for our body.”