Three Knights up for awards

It’s award season.

Niagara College will be sending two coaches and one student athlete to the 5th Annual Niagara Awards Breakfast on Feb. 16, at Club Roma, in St. Catharines.

The awards are a tremendous honour and encapsulate success, dedication and performances displayed by the Knight’s players and coaches alike in 2016.

Of the nominees here at the college, two of them are representing the golf squad, a team that greatly exceeded their expectations last season.

Here’s a brief look at the college’s three nominees and their accomplishments during the college’s 2016 season.

Josiah Dixon

Golfer

Bognor, Ont. native, Josiah Dixon had a marvelous season. He’s a front-runner to accept the Male-Athlete of the Year award. This season he tied for second at the Knights Classic and the Georgian Invitational. He also won gold at both the OCAA and the CCAA championships as he capped off what was a truly impressive season. His clutch performances and determination might just take him over the top.

Cameron Thin

Golf Coach

Guiding Dixon along the way was coach Thin. He’s nominated for the Coach of the Year award. Thin had Dixon, in addition to an arsenal of talented golfers at his disposal and his management skills were key in winning gold in in both the OCAA and CCAA championships. Often, we remember the players, but in this case Thin has brought together arguably the best golf team in their short history at Niagara College.

Frank DeChellis

Soccer Coach

DeChellis rounds off this list as a coach who is recognized for his dedication. DeChellis coached both the men’s and women’s soccer teams and had a bounce-back season going 3-5-2 on both squads. DeChellis is being nominated for his tireless efforts and excruciating perseverance as manager of the soccer program. If the award was based on heart and soul alone, DeChellis would win hands down.