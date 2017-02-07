Thursdays are now ‘Shonda’ days

By RACHEL BRODERICK

Columnist

Shonda Rhimes is one of the biggest names in television right now.

Her shows are dominating Thursday night television and the once-popular acronym ‘TGIF’ has been rendered meaningless and ‘TGIT’ now reigns.

Rhimes is the creator of Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal (also Private Practice which was a spinoff of Grey’s but is no longer on the air), and the executive producer of How To Get Away With Murder.

You may ask why this is a big deal. Many other people have written or produced multiple shows (i.e. Jerry Bruckheimer – all the CSI shows – and Mark Burnett – Survivor and Amazing Race). So what makes her shows so special?

Unlike most of the shows on television, all of her main characters are women. And they are not just women; they are obviously racially diverse women with high-powered jobs.

Scandal stars Kerry Washington, a former White House communications director who starts her own crisis management firm, who is also a wickedly smart black woman.

How To Get Away With Murder stars Viola Davis as Annalise Keating, a prominent defence attorney and a law professor, who is a black woman with a career that she built separately from her husband’s with none of his help.

Grey’s Anatomy features Chandra Wilson’s character, Miranda Bailey, who has been in every episode. She has worked her way up to being the chief of surgery at a big hospital.

Rhimes was awarded the Ally for Equality award in 2015 at the Human Rights Campaign Gala in Los Angeles. She was awarded this because she has increased onscreen representation of diverse roles, which were once overlooked and, in doing so, she has raised further awareness about issues related to LGBT, women and people of colour.

When Rhimes gave her acceptance speech she said, “I really hate the word ‘diversity.’ It suggests something other, as if it is something special or rare. As if there is something unusual about telling stories involving women and people of colour and LGBTQ characters on TV. I have a different word: normalizing. I’m normalizing TV.”

It’s a nice change to have female leads that girls can look up to. For so long, men have dominated television, always being the heroes and having the top-earning jobs, while the women were being saved or staying home and not knowing anything about what’s going on around them.

“The goal is that everyone should get to turn on the TV and see someone who looks like them and loves like them. And just as important, everyone should turn on the TV and see someone who doesn’t look like them and love like them. Because, perhaps then, they will learn from them,” said Rhimes.

So if you’re not already watching these shows, you should. They are excellently written, addictive and have bad-ass female leads!