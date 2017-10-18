Top 5 things to do in Niagara Falls this fall

By STEFANIA CAMPANA

Staff Writer

For students fall time is about two things, reading week and Halloween. So why not get into the Halloween spirit early with these fun and student-friendly ways to spend your fall evenings (after studying of course) around the Niagara region. Also, who doesn’t love a great fall themed Instagram photo? And think about those snap stories. The opportunities are endless.

1. Howells Pumpkin Patch:

Howells Pumpkin Patch is located close to the school at 2878 Holland Rd., in Fonthill. Howells offers many activities as well as perfect opportunities for photos with their creative displays and backdrops. The marketplace is also open to purchase their famous pumpkin donuts, as well as, pecan pie, pumpkin pie and so much more. Howells offers hay rides, a barbecue, animatronic shows and live animals. Don’t forget to get that perfect pumpkin. Howells offers a large selection. For more information check out their website: ahowlinggoodtime.com

2. Apple picking

Enjoy the weather and pick some delicious Apples at Duffin Farms, located at 1541 Rice Rd., in Welland. Just right down the road from the Welland campus, this farm is a pick-your-own service. It’s another great time for photo ops. Great for couples, families or friends, the farm offers treats and cider in its shop.

3. Haunt Manor

Want to be scared by something other than your grades? Haunt Manor, which was voted the number 1 attraction of its kind in Canada, is located at 9378 Lundy’s Lane, in Niagara Falls. With 10 new attractions for the 2017 season, you’re bound to have a screaming good time. Not only does Haunt Manor offer haunted houses there are hayrides and a corn maze as well. Some of this year’s attractions include Terror on 13th Street, Escape Millar’s State prison, Poltergeist Haunted House, Bates Motel Haunted House, Rotland Raising the Dead Outdoor Graveyard and the Dead-End Diner haunted house. Haunt Manor opened Sept. 29 and runs until Oct. 31. For more information and to get tickets visit: hauntmanor.com

4. Ghost Tours – Fort George

Be ready to go back in time. Fort George, the historic battle site, offers ghost tours at night. Built between 1796 and 1799, this site served as a British garrison during the War of 1812. Fort George offers two different types of ghost tours: their original ghost tour, which runs every Sunday at 7:30 p.m. and their Halloween ghost tours, available Oct. 13 to Oct. 31 on select dates. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased through the Friends of Fort George Gift Shop at 905-468-6621. For more information go to: niagaraghosts.com/ghost-tours

5. Haunted Hay Ride

Located at 7705 Schisler Rd., in Welland, Warner’s Ranch and Pumpkin Farm offers a spooktacular haunted hay ride across their 50 acres of land featuring animatronics, creepy scenes, live actors and more. The haunted hay rides begin the last three weekends of October and start at 7 p.m. The hayride is 30 minutes long. Not only does Warner’s offer haunted hay rides but they also offer horse-drawn carriage rides, a petting zoo, corn maze and hay-bale jump. Tickets are available on-site for $15. For more information visit: warnerranchandpumpkinfarm.com/haunted-hay-ride/