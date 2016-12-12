Top tech gifts under $100

By ALEX YORKE

Staff Writer

Tis the season to be shopping for gifts, and what’s better than waking up on Christmas morning to a plethora of new gadgets to try out. Here’s our roundup of 10 pieces of tech under $100 that will be sure to spread a bit of joy this holiday season.

Google Chromecast Media Player ($45.99 CAD): The Chromecast is an essential tool for anyone who wants to stream movies and shows from a computer to a TV wirelessly. The Chromecast uses your smartphone as a remote to add extra convenience. It also has access to most Android apps making it a great utility for anyone who is looking for a way to take their smartphone experience to a larger screen.

JBL Clip 2 Portable Bluetooth speaker ($69.99): This portable speaker really packs a punch for its relatively low price point compared to other high-end Bluetooth devices. The Clip 2 is compact, waterproof and allows for up to eight hours of music. Its fastener clip also allows you to attach it to anything with straps including backpacks and handbags.

Jackary Giant+ Portable USB battery ($26.99): If Pokémon Go taught us anything it would be that having a backup battery for your smartphone can be a life saver. This 12000mAh battery is sleek and compact and will allow for multiple smartphone charges at full capacity, making it great for anyone who is on the go without access to an outlet for long periods of time.

Western Digital Elements 1TB External Hard Drive ($69.99): Having more data storage is always a concern in the digital age. This portable hard drive is great for anyone, student or otherwise, who wants to take their media with them wherever they go. With exceptional durability and USB 3.0 capability, the WD Elements makes for an affordable way to make sure you don’t run out of disk space any time soon.

Tile Mate Key Finder ($29.99): Know someone who is always misplacing their keys or phone? The Tile is a Bluetooth tracker that you can attach to anything you are afraid of losing, allowing you to open up the tile app and find out exactly where you left whatever you are looking for.

Skullcandy Ink’d wireless headphones ($69.99 CAD): With Apple cutting the headphone jack on the iPhone 7, many are in the market for some new wireless headphones. Skullcandy has a tendency for producing some of the best affordable headphones on the market, and that’s no exception with the Ink’d wireless. With an eight hour rechargeable battery and a light-weight neck collar, few wireless headphones can compete at the $70 price point.

Xbox One controller with wireless adapter ($89.99): For the gamer in your life, an Xbox One controller is a great gift, even if you don’t have an Xbox One. With the included wireless adapter, the controller can be used on a Windows PC as well, making it one of the most adaptable (and comfortable) controllers out there.

Netflix membership gift card ($60): A Netflix Membership is a gift that continues to give well after the recipient has binge-watched dozens of TV shows. For someone who has yet to sign up to the service, a Netflix gift card is the key to hours of entertainment. What better way to spend the holidays than watching your favourite movies.

Amazon Kindle E-Reader ($79.99): For the book lovers out there, Amazon has released a new version of their Kindle E-Reader. At six inches long, with a glare free touch screen, the new Kindle can last for weeks without a fresh battery charge and can hold an entire virtual library. The Kindle also has a wide array of accessibility features that let you customize your reading experience.

Nintendo NES Classic Edition ($79.99 CAD): The NES Classic takes 30 hit Nintendo games and packages them in the form of a miniature Nintendo Entertainment System. For the price, the console is a great way to relive some of that early Nintendo nostalgia. Be warned as this has been a hot-ticket item at Canadian retailers and is fairly scarce in the wild, with resellers marking them up to ridiculous prices. If you do get lucky and find one on store shelves, the NES Classic will make for a great holiday gift for gamers and anyone who grew up with the original device.