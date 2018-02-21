Toronto Raptors looking for playoff success

By TYLER O’BRIEN

Columnist

The Toronto Raptors currently sit in first place in the Eastern conference, a half of a game ahead of Kyrie Irving’s Boston Celtics. From opening night of this NBA season, the Raptors have been reaping the benefits of a subtle culture change that took place this off-season.

For the past two seasons, the isolation-heavy offence has had great success in the regular season, but was never consistent enough for post-season success.

Demar Derozan has spearheaded the change in philosophy which sees the Raptors shoot more three-point attempts, and pass the ball more.

This season, the number of three-point shots the Raptors attempt has jumped to 33 per game, 10 more attempts per game than last season. They also average four more assists per game this season compared to last.

This system change has them looking like real contenders, having blown out Boston and Cleveland, the perennial favourites of the Eastern Conference, in the past month.

The following are some major reasons this season may end with the Raptors playing in the NBA championship:

All-Stars Trusting Teammates:

Demar Derozan and Kyle Lowry are the straw that stirs the drink for this team, but unlike the past, they are deferring to their running mates, trusting them to take, and make, the big shots this season and it has been paying off.

The Raptors have eleven players averaging six points or more, which will be a NBA record for most players on one team averaging six or more points for a full season.

Looking at the latest blow-outs of the other top-tier teams in the East, it wasn’t Derozan and Lowry leading the charge. During the Raptors 133-99 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Fred Van Vleet led the team in scoring with 20 points, while three other bench players scored in double figures.

The same can be shown during the Raptors 111-91 win over the Celtics, where three bench players scored in double figures, including CJ Miles scoring 20.

The Raptors’ two stars are trusting their teammates, something those bench players deserve with their strong play in recent big games.

Bench:



Fred Van Vleet, Delon Wright, CJ Miles, Pascal Siakam and Jakob Poeltl have been exceptional as a 5-man unit of late, allowing the Raptors to rest their starters more, something that should pay off going forward into the playoffs.

The Raptors have won their last five, and the bench is the main reason for the latest winning streak. Over the last five games, the bench has averaged 56 points a game, over 14 assists, and nearly 20 rebounds. They also take care of the basketball, only turning it over five times a night.

Their shooting percentages are off the charts during this recent stretch as well, with a slash line of 55/45/96, they are torching the oppositions defence. Teams have to gameplan to control Derozan and Lowry, and in the past slowing those two down has been enough to beat the Raptors, but this season is different. The bench doesn’t just maintain leads, they extend leads and essentially give the opposition no chance to get back into a game.

Defence:

For the second straight year, the Raptors are the only team in the Association to boast a top 10 offence and a top 10 defence.

Second in the league with 6.0 blocks a game, to go along with 8.3 steals a game, the Raptors force the other team to turn the ball over a bunch. With a turnover differential of -1.8, they’re second in the league in turnover differential.

Jakob Poeltl, Pascal Siakam and Serge Ibaka have shut down the paint, while newcomers OG Annouby and CJ Miles have added two more quality perimeter defenders to go along with Kyle Lowry. They are focused and disciplined on the defensive end, and this allows them to shut teams down and win ‘ugly’ games that they haven’t in the past. When the offence is running smoothly, the Raptors can rely on their stout defence this season, something that bodes well come playoff time, when the games get more physical and the refs put their whistles away, calling less fouls.

Looking Forward:

The Raptors now have the ingredients to be a real contender to come out of the Eastern Conference and compete with the Golden State Warriors in the NBA championship. All they have to do is maintain this style of play, and not fall back into Derozan and Lowry trying to shoulder the scoring load when games get close down the stretch.

A team-oriented game has pushed this team over the hump, winning games in a variety of ways this season, something that has not happened during their rise through the NBA. Gone are the days of Demar Derozan willing his team to victory, and now the Raptors, as a whole, are dismantling anyone in their path. Now it is time to stay together and trust their new system en route to what appears to be a deep playoff run.