Trendy salons are out-do-ing barber shops

By JER HOUGHTON

Staff Writer

Social media and fashion inspiring the style and confidence of today’s men

Whether it’s the pompadour or man bun, more and more men are turning to salons to complete their look and keep up with current trends.

“The comfort level of how it’s changed is much more pronounced now because of social media and fashion,” says Sandra Cocetti, owner and master stylist of Bliss, an Aveda Concept Salon nestled in the heart of Virgil, Ont.

“Men are definitely more aware. From shoes to trendy accessories and all the in-betweens, the hair is what sets the total package.”

Bliss, known for being a warm and welcoming space filled with hugs, offers first class treatment from beverage, scalp massage, shampoo, colour, haircut and style that can be easily maintained with recommended Aveda home care products.

Tony Penna, owner of Tianna’s Jewellery and president of the Players’ Hockey League (PHL Niagara), has been getting his hair styled by Cocetti for over 15 years.

“It’s just enjoyable to come here, you feel blissed,” says Penna.

“Everybody’s always smiling and nice, and they make you feel welcome. It’s coming here knowing that you’re going to feel good and you don’t feel out of place.”

Penna says that in finding the right stylist there is a need for loyalty because your look represents the stylist as well.

“You have to be loyal to your stylist because they are loyal to your hair,” adds Penna.

“Presentation is everything. When you meet someone for the first 10 seconds, that tells so much about you. And having a nice dressed look is part of that. People will take you more seriously and honestly, and they will trust you more.”

When it comes to men’s hair styling these days, Cocetti says there are more choices for men than ever before.

Styles can vary from tight fades along the sides and nape area with either a long side fringe or combed back slick hair to shorter or longer textured hair complimented by different beard lengths and facial hair.

“Men tend to fight against what is naturally theirs,” says Cocetti.

“We’re learning that using your own natural texture will allow you to use all kinds of products that will help you feel more comfortable, knowing you can go from a strong fade to long hair.”

Ten to fifteen years ago, most men had never heard of product before, where as now product has become very important part of hair care.

“I think it’s very important for men to have that comfort level, knowing that they have that extra push to put product in their hair and it’s not just a woman thing,” adds Cocetti.

“It’s not just a great cut, it’s the product that sets it all as one unit.”

As an Aveda Concept Salon, Bliss uses solely Aveda products that includes a consultation to ensure the desired result is achieved by proper cut, hair product and home care system to help repeat the look daily.

The Aveda Men Pure-formance is the exclusive men’s products line that range from clays, pomades, shampoos, shaving products and thinning hair solutions.

“Men naturally produce more oils and we have an exclusive phyto-active blend in all our men’s products to address their concerns,” says Danielle Zavarella, Aveda Partner for the Niagara region, who supports a network of Aveda salons and spas.

“We manufacture all our products with the use of wind power and never test on animals. The aroma of pure plant and flower essences is the core of Aveda.”

Zavarella continues to work alongside Cocetti to further the team on the most current trends in barbering and men’s grooming through Aveda education programs.

“I have lived and breathed Aveda for the last 25 years. It’s not a product line, it’s a lifestyle, it’s a guaranteed wholeness,” says Cocetti.

“It’s not just about hair, it’s about your inner soul, your inner beauty and confidence level.”