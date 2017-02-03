Trump vs. NPS: social media war

By BRENDAN KYLE JURE

Columnist

U.S. President Donald Trump has only held office for a short time but has already, as expected, started a war.

Except this war is against the National Park Service (NPS) and other environmental protection agencies.

It is feared that the Trump administration will promote a campaign focusing on the denial of global warming and the scientists who are fighting to protect the environment, along with their respective agencies. Trump announced that he’d be eliminating The Climate Action Plan after being sworn in.

After the New York Times tweeted a picture about the audience of Trump’s inauguration being smaller than Obama’s 2009 crowd, which the NPS retweeted, a gag order was placed on the Interior Department, stopping the NPS (which is part of the Interior Department) from tweeting. The administration soon asked the Environmental Protection Agency to remove the climate change page from its website. A freeze on grants and contracts related to environmental health was also ordered.

In defiance, the Badlands National Park in South Dakota continued spouting off climate change fact tweets such as: “Today, the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is higher than at any time in the last 650,000 years. #climate.”

The tweets on both the NPS and Badlands’ twitter feeds have since been deleted and have yet to post any tweets other than an apology and some innocent tweets about mountain goats and promotional tweets. Any tweets dealing with global warming have been wiped.

The United States Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service also received an order, on Jan. 18, telling officials they’re not to talk publicly about their work.

But behold, the NPS refused to be silenced. Following the Badland’s twitter feed, a new twitter feed was born. Calling itself @AltUSNatParkService, the unofficial ‘resistance’ team of U.S. National Park Service. Other Twitter handles have since popped up, such as @TheAltNasa, @Rogue_NSF and @alt_cdc.

“Mr. Trump, you may have taken us down officially. But with scientific evidence & the internet our message will get out,” and “respect goes out to our brothers and sisters at the @BadlandsNPS. When they silence you, we will speak for you,” read some of their first tweets.

Trump and his administration have essentially silenced federal organizations, which use credible research and science to determine the state of the environment and organizations that set out to protect federal lands.

Trump has made his disdain for environmental protection no secret, once claiming in 2012 on twitter, “the concept of global warming for the Chinese in order to make the U.S. manufacturing non-competitive.”

Again in 2013: “Ice storm rolls from Texas to Tennessee – I’m in Los Angeles and it’s freezing. Global warming is a total, and very expensive, hoax!”

This war on science looming over the United States will have casualties. With grants being frozen, researchers and students will be left without funds and work.

Suppressing facts and knowledge that directly impact the lives of America’s citizens and their future is undemocratic, allowing a platform for Trump and his administration to feed the public new “alternative facts” that fit their narrative of the global warming “hoax.”

The very fact that the Trump administration did this should have members of other organizations speaking up. The American Meteorological Society (AMS) and its members, for instance, have been published in journals and scholarly articles about climate change. An article on Forbes published in March 2016 found that 96 per cent of their members think climate change is a very real thing.

If the Interior Department and the organizations that accompany it can be silenced, why not the AMS? Why not the Sierra Club? Why not the American branch of Greenpeace?

The American public should follow the lead of the Alternate U.S. National Park Service twitter feed and voice their displeasure. The self-proclaimed resistance team is nothing but heroic, even though they are doing what they have always done – giving facts about global warming.

Another of their tweets reads: “Can’t wait for President Trump to call us FAKE NEWS. You can take our official twitter, but you’ll never take our free time!”

Something Trump has been doing for the majority of his campaign, no reason why he should say the same thing about the NPS and the EPA, and all because they tweeted a picture of Trump’s small audience. Trump never did like when his name was attached to the word small anyway.

The online partisan group has quickly gained 170,000 followers in just 24 hours, showing that it has many allies willing to fight for the environment.

After all, climate change is a direct assault to national security as former president Barack Obama once stated.