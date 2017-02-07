Two days in Istanbul

By HUGO GARCIA-GONZALEZ

Staff Writer, Photographer



Turkish Airlines´ flight from New York City to Johannesburg, South Africa has one layover, Istanbul.

This is the story of how a routine layover can be transformed from a mundane airport Starbucks pit stop, to a whistle-stop city tour of the European Capital of Culture.

The ticket shows a two-day gap in between my flights. For most people, this would mean a massive headache.

But the thing is, I enjoy all the travelling headaches.

Packing up the bag, waking up at three in the morning, having to sleep on the floor of the airport. It’s all part of the adventure. So naturally, the first thing I do is research Istanbul.

After a few hours of Google, I decide on three things that I know I can´t miss: Hagia Sophia, the Blue Mosque and the Basilica Cistern. I know that if I can see these places then this would be the best layover I have ever had.

I arrive early morning to the city previously referred to as Constantinople. All I want to do after an 11-hour flight is take a shower and sleep, but I only have two days and I’m not going to waste them.

The first stop is Hagia Sophia or “holy wisdom” in Greek. Once a church, a mosque and now a museum, this place has so much history to tell.

As you enter the golden atmosphere of the place, the first thing you see is people craning their necks, mouths open wide. I follow their lead. Higher than a 16-storey building and longer than a tennis court, the grand dome seems to float above the museum.

As I further explore the historical journey of this landmark, I am amused by the Viking vandalism and hypnotized by the falling Christian murals throughout the halls. This evidence of past cultures and religions show the struggle this place had to undergo to end up where it is now.

It starts to get dark and I still have two more wonders to visit. The beauty of my Istanbul wish-list is that my destinations are within walking distance. So, I rush to the next one.

The Blue Mosque gets its name from all the blue tiles spread around the walls and ceiling. This mosque has a subtle design, but the colours and patterns that the interior has and the detail in the décor, makes this mosque the highlight of my tour. The Blue Mosque welcomes prayers and travellers at the same time, allowing a brief glimpse into this personal religious practice.

With two done and one to go, the centre of Istanbul, declared World Heritage by UNESCO, was giving me more than I could have asked for.

Unfortunately, the Basilica was closed by the time I arrived. That was a call for an early morning.

After an amazing Turkish dinner and a good night sleep, I wake up early in the morning to be the first at the Basilica Cistern, the place where the Romans used to store their water.

As you step down into the dark, your lungs fill with a humid, cold smell, while your eyes slowly adjust and reveal Istanbul’s underground treasure.

The hardest and most impressive thing is trying to picture 7,000 slaves carving the cistern from the ground. Walking on a place that was meant to be flooded for ever after its construction is enough to justify the visit, but the cistern hides a few secrets.

As you walk along the wooden decks built for easy access, the columns reveal a pair of Medusa heads believed to be the protectors of the water.

Two days is not even close to what you will need to know this city. Still, you can make the most out of it on a layover. The short trip to the bi-continental country is a success and after consuming my bodyweight in Döner, Baklava and tea, I make my way to the airport for a 10-hour flight to Johannesburg.

Silk route, I’ll be back.