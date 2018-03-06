U.S. applies travel restriction to Venezuelans

By DANIELA VILANOVA

Columnist

The Trump administration has announced that travel restrictions, previously applied to a half dozen Muslim majority countries, now apply to North Korea, Chad and Venezuela.

As a citizen of Venezuela, this obviously caught my attention.

Why is my country on a list of countries that have restricted entry to the United States?

To my surprise – and pleasure – this measure does not apply to all Venezuelans.

The people who will be affected by this are government agents, who are known to be corrupt, and their direct relatives, who have a B-1 visa, business visa, B-2 visa, tourism visa or B-1 / B-2 visa business / tourism. The travel restrictions came into effect on Oct. 18.

These agents work for top level government agencies, including police and security services.

The measure comes after the U.S. government accused the Venezuelan government of not co-operating with the verification of Venezuelan nationals entering the U.S., to determine whether or not they are a threat.

Obviously at the time these statements became public, it did not take long for the Venezuelan government to respond by rejecting the measures implemented, saying that the United States sees the Venezuelan people as a threat – which is not true.

Clearly, this immigration ban does not affect the average Venezuelan, who wants to travel for pleasure or do serious business in the United States. It affects corrupt agents who faithfully preach the gospel of socialism, with the famous phrase coined by the late Hugo Chavez of “being rich is evil.” With the country’s money, these agents buy houses, clothes, cars of the latest models, airplanes, yachts – you name it.

And in the same way they use that money to smuggle drugs to different countries.

Without going very far, we can take as an example the “Narco Nephews” Efrain Antonio Campo Flores and Francisco Flores de Freitas, nephews of the first lady or “first fighter.”

The nephews, who were headed to the U.S., were trapped in Haiti by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) on Nov. 10, 2015, with 800 kilograms of cocaine.

They claimed that the money was to help their family to stay in power.

On Nov. 18, 2016, they were found guilty.

Venezuela is going through challenging times.

We are going through one of the most difficult stages of our history.

There is no food, resources, medicine (babies die of measles because there are no vaccines), and these people who “work” in government waste money, which could be invested in any of these areas where we have a deficit.

I hope this ban helps the world to finally see Venezuela beyond the small South American country with large oil reserves, and start paying attention to what is really happening: Venezuela is run by a brutal dictatorship.