Up-and-comers of 2017: what to expect on the air and our bookshelves

By RACHEL BRODERICK

Staff Writer

2016 was a great year for movies, books and television shows. With major successes at the box office like Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Finding Dory, it will be a tough year to beat. But the good news is there are a lot of good movies to look forward to in 2017. Here are a few movies and television shows you should be looking out for:

Movies:

1. Justice League — starring Ben Affleck, Amy Adams and Gal Gadot

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy.

2. Alien: Covenant — starring Michael Fassbender and James Frano

The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discover what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.

3. War for the Plant of the Apes — starring Woody Harrelson, Judy Greer and Andy Serkis

A nation of genetically evolved apes led by Caesar becomes embroiled in a battle with an army of humans.

4. Wonder Woman — Gal Gadot, Chris Pine and Robin Wright

An Amazonian princess leaves her island home to explore the world, and, in doing so, becomes one of the world’s greatest heroes.

5. Beauty and the Beast — starring Emma Watson as Belle, Dan Stevens as the Beast and Ewan McGregor as the loveable Lumiere

An updated adaptation of the Disney fairy-tale about a monstrous prince and a young woman who fall in love.

Maybe your favourite isn’t listed in the projected top 5, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have a chance to surpass this tentative list by movieinsider.com.

Normally television shows don’t have a premier date in the first few months of the year. Usually, you get to watch them in September, but lucky for us, there are a few new ones with winter starts. Here’s a next few months you should look out for.

TV:

1. Emerald City on NBC — Jan. 6

In the last 10 years, audiences have been given Wicked, Oz the Great and Powerful, and a revamped The Wiz, but NBC in its infinite wisdom thinks the world needs a fresh take on The Wizard of Oz, so here’s a “dark and edgy” reboot. Directed by the visually adventurous Tarsem Singh (who made The Fall and the Snow White update Mirror, Mirror), Emerald City features Vincent D’Onofrio as the Wizard, steampunk helicopters and a German Shepherd, Toto. Your best guess as to the point of all this is as good as mine.

2. One Day At A Time on Netflix — Jan. 6

Though Netflix has experimented with the TV format over the years, it’s beginning to embrace the old-school, multi-camera comedy as well, here revamping Norman Lear’s classic family sitcom for 2017 audiences. One Day at a Time is still a laugh-track sitcom about a single mother, Penelope (Justina Machado), a Cuban-American military veteran with a teenage daughter and “socially adept tween” son. Rita Moreno co-stars as Penelope’s grandmother. Early reviews are positive.

3. Taboo on FX — Jan. 10

This miniseries comes from co-creators Steven Knight (who wrote Dirty Pretty Things, Locke, and Allied among others), Tom Hardy, and his father, credited as “Chips” Hardy. Unfortunately, Taboo is not about how Chips got his nickname. It’s an eight-episode story about a mysterious man (played by Tom Hardy) who returns to London in 1814 after years in Africa, seeking revenge on the East India Company for his father’s death.

4. A Series of Unfortunate Events on Netflix — Jan. 13

Fans largely derided the 2004 film adaptation of Lemony Snicket’s series of dark children’s novels. But an eight-episode Netflix series might prove a better medium for translating the 13-book series, with author Daniel Handler (who penned the books under the Snicket pseudonym) scripting. Neil Patrick Harris stars as the villainous Count Olaf, with Joan Cusack, Patrick Warburton and Alfre Woodard among the supporting cast.

5. Riverdale on The CW — Jan. 26

A millennial revamping of the Archie Comics universe, which features a surprisingly buff Archie Andrews (K.J. Apa), a “philosophically bent” Jughead (whatever that may mean), a mysterious past for Cheryl Blossom, and Luke Perry as Archie’s grizzled dad. Betty and Veronica are on board too, of course. As silly as some of the details might sound, early word on the show is strong, perhaps because it was developed by the veteran comic-book and television writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

6. Powerless on NBC — February 2

Unlike Marvel’s attempts at television tie-ins to its superhero movies, Powerless (which is connected to the DC comics universe) is a show about ordinary folks trying to live their lives around the chaos of Superman, Batman and their ilk saving lives. Vanessa Hudgens and Danny Pudi star as office drones working in the bowels of Bruce Wayne’s company, with Alan Tudyk as their tyrannical boss. Essentially, it’s a workplace sitcom, just with superheroes whizzing around in the background.

If having your eyes glued to the T.V. isn’t your thing, goodreads.com gives us their top three “can’t wait” titles for 2017:

1. Carve the Mark by Veronica Roth (author of The Divergent series):

On a planet where violence and vengeance rule, in a galaxy where some are favoured by fate, everyone develops a current gift, a unique power meant to shape the future. While most benefit from their current gifts, Akos and Cyra do not. Their gifts make them vulnerable to others’ control. Can they reclaim their gifts, their fates and their lives, and reset the balance of power in this world?

2. Lord of Shadows (The Dark Artifices #2) by Cassandra Clare (author of The Mortal Instruments series):

Emma Carstairs has finally avenged her parents. She thought she’d be at peace. But she is anything but calm. Torn between her desire for her parabatai Julian and her desire to protect him from the brutal consequences of parabatai relationships, she has begun dating his brother, Mark. But Mark has spent the past five years trapped in Faerie; can he ever truly be a Shadowhunter again?

3. The Dark Prophecy (The Trials of Apollo #2) by Rick Riordan (author of the Percy Jackson series):

Zeus has punished his son Apollo—god of the sun, music, archery, poetry, and more—by casting him down to earth in the form of a gawky, acne-covered sixteen-year-old mortal named Lester. The only way Apollo can reclaim his rightful place on Mount Olympus is by restoring several Oracles that have gone dark. What is affecting the Oracles, and how can Apollo do anything about them without his powers? After experiencing a series of dangerous—and frankly, humiliating—trials at Camp Half-Blood, Apollo must now leave the relative safety of the demigod training ground and embark on a hair-raising journey across North America. Fortunately, what he lacks in godly graces he’s gaining in new friendships—with heroes who will be very familiar to fans of the Percy Jackson and the Olympians and Heroes of Olympus series. Come along for what promises to be a harrowing, hilarious, and haiku-filled ride.

This list is just a small taste for what 2017 will have to offer. With dozens of new and exciting shows and movies and books to come, this is going to be an exciting year for entertainment.